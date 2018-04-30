  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/30 03:51
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 7 .731
New York 17 9 .654 2
Toronto 15 12 .556
Tampa Bay 12 13 .480
Baltimore 7 20 .259 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 14 11 .560
Detroit 11 14 .440 3
Minnesota 9 13 .409
Chicago 8 17 .320 6
Kansas City 6 20 .231
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 10 .643
Los Angeles 16 11 .593
Seattle 15 11 .577 2
Oakland 14 13 .519
Texas 11 18 .379

___

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 6

Texas 7, Toronto 4

Seattle 12, Cleveland 4

Detroit 9, Baltimore 5

Houston 11, Oakland 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Toronto 7, Texas 2

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Hamels 1-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Morton 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-2) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.