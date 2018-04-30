Thousands turn out in support of popular Pakistani lawmaker

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of a popular opposition lawmaker who hopes to become Pakistan's prime minister have gathered in the eastern city of Lahore as his political party launched its campaign for July elections.

Chanting slogans for change and waving flags on Sunday, supporters of Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf party filled a popular park and surroundings in the power base of rival and former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif.

A long-time politician and former popular cricket player, Khan aspires to become premior. His opposition PTI has emerged as one of the leading parties in recent years promising 'change.'

Saima Siddiq, who attended the rally with her husand and children, said the existing system is "rotten." She hopes Khan will make the country prosperous.