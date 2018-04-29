Where's Capt. Molly? Search on for Revolutionary hero grave

Revolutionary War hero Margaret "Captain Molly" Corbin had been long thought to be buried beneath her granite monument at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

The Daughters of the American Revolution moved her remains there in 1926 from an unmarked grave nearby. But it's now clear they removed the wrong remains.

The mystery lingers as West Point plans Tuesday to honor the largely forgotten hero who stepped in to fire a cannon after her husband was killed in battle.

DAR members are now leading the effort to find Corbin's grave — for real this time — but they warn it could take months, or even years.