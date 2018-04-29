Hamilton wins action-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won an incident-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sunday to take over the championship lead.

Sebastian Vettel led for much of the race, but was stuck in second behind Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas when a crash between the two Red Bulls brought out the safety car.

On the restart, Vettel lunged for the lead but could not keep his car on the racing line at the exit of the next corner and instead lost places. Soon afterward, Bottas' right-rear tire picked up a puncture, ending his race and elevating Hamilton to first.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen claimed second place after having dropped to 14th following an early collision. That's still being investigated by stewards and sanctions could follow.

Sergio Perez held off Vettel for third to claim Force India's first podium since 2016.