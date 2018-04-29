Fiji wins Singapore Sevens

SINGAPORE (AP) — Alasio Sovita Naduva scored a length of the field try after the final siren as Fiji beat Australia 28-22 in Sunday's title decider at the Singapore Sevens to leapfrog South Africa at the top of the world series standings with just two rounds remaining.

Australia overturned an early 14-point deficit to lead 22-21 when regular time ended but could not stop the Pacific Islanders from launching one last attack from near their own tryline to steal victory at the death.

Fiji also won this season's tournaments in New Zealand, Canada and Hong Kong and with their fourth victory, climbed four points clear of South Africa at the top of the points standings.