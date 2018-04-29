Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;WSW;10;75%;79%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and warm;108;81;Sunny and less humid;94;80;NW;12;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A p.m. t-storm;80;60;Clouds and sun;83;63;ENE;6;45%;33%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;66;50;Showers around;58;50;NE;7;67%;87%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;55;49;Showers around;58;43;S;14;78%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;A few showers;48;41;Cloudy;52;40;S;14;49%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning out cloudy;86;58;Rain and drizzle;65;53;S;7;70%;81%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;High clouds, warmer;74;48;Cooler;61;38;WNW;9;63%;61%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;94;71;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;E;7;50%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Hazy sunshine;83;60;Periods of sun;74;59;N;6;60%;56%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning downpours;67;61;Clouds and sun;68;59;S;7;82%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;80;63;Partly sunny;82;64;NW;5;53%;24%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;93;74;Showers, some heavy;91;75;S;4;74%;89%;5

Bangalore, India;Warm with some sun;95;73;Clouds and sun, nice;93;72;SSW;6;44%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;S;8;79%;85%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or t-storm;64;52;Partly sunny;65;51;WSW;15;47%;8%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;61;Some sun returning;75;57;NE;9;40%;31%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;83;59;Clouds and sun, warm;83;58;SE;9;46%;30%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;76;59;A morning t-storm;75;52;S;12;62%;57%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;63;49;Cloudy;65;49;SE;6;71%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;59;Partial sunshine;80;58;ESE;7;61%;4%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warm with some sun;83;59;Hazy sun, a t-storm;81;53;S;14;50%;55%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Rain tapering off;58;51;A touch of rain;53;39;WSW;18;67%;86%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;79;48;Partly sunny;80;51;ESE;7;54%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A severe t-storm;83;60;A shower or t-storm;81;57;SSE;8;54%;80%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;65;Partly sunny;72;58;E;12;64%;9%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;63;NNW;5;56%;94%;4

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny, nice;70;56;Clouds and sun, nice;71;58;WSW;11;67%;29%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Turning cloudy, warm;95;75;Sunshine, summerlike;99;78;E;8;13%;10%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;68;50;Sunny and nice;72;52;SE;8;57%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;E;4;62%;46%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;99;84;Hazy sun;101;86;S;13;58%;10%;10

Chicago, United States;Plenty of sunshine;55;42;Warmer with sunshine;70;55;SSW;12;39%;3%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;91;78;A t-storm around;90;79;SSW;7;73%;73%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;57;48;A severe t-storm;58;48;S;14;65%;84%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;76;68;Sunny and nice;77;67;N;12;77%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;86;61;Partly sunny;82;66;S;12;54%;27%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;84;76;Cloudy with showers;84;75;S;10;83%;90%;2

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;106;82;Hot with hazy sun;106;81;SE;9;32%;27%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;82;50;Clouds and sun;75;43;NW;10;19%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;88;78;SSW;10;73%;81%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;94;73;Nice with some sun;91;73;SSE;5;56%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Turning sunny;50;36;Partly sunny;52;37;WSW;11;62%;5%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;84;59;Becoming cloudy;85;59;NNE;6;30%;60%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;67;53;Some sun;65;53;W;10;57%;14%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;81;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SE;8;82%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;80;51;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;SE;6;49%;5%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;84;71;E;10;60%;43%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;47;39;Partly sunny;52;40;ENE;6;79%;67%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SE;8;66%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;Clouds and sun;83;74;SE;6;80%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;Partly sunny;83;68;NNE;4;52%;34%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;106;81;Warm with hazy sun;106;80;SE;6;22%;2%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;100;70;Sunny and summerlike;101;72;NNW;8;21%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;72;56;Mostly sunny;72;56;NNE;9;67%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;75;Mostly sunny;93;76;E;6;61%;42%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;94;74;Sunny and less humid;92;76;NNE;10;41%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;74;51;Increasing clouds;74;51;NE;5;53%;26%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;82;53;Increasing clouds;85;55;WNW;6;20%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;97;79;Breezy with hazy sun;97;79;W;17;52%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;72;58;A t-storm in spots;75;56;S;5;74%;79%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;105;74;Plenty of sunshine;107;79;NNE;9;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;82;54;Mostly sunny;78;52;S;10;35%;0%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm in spots;86;77;NE;8;62%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;73;A t-storm around;89;72;WSW;5;71%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;98;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;S;12;69%;78%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;96;76;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;4;75%;57%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;34;A t-storm in spots;60;35;ENE;8;55%;54%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;SSW;8;73%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;74;66;Clouds and sun;73;66;S;10;77%;41%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;59;50;Thundershowers;60;49;NNW;8;64%;65%;9

London, United Kingdom;A shower or two;47;39;Cold with rain;42;38;WNW;20;86%;94%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;70;55;Partly sunny, cool;69;54;S;7;60%;35%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;90;77;Clouds and sun, nice;88;77;SSW;6;72%;42%;9

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;55;40;Spotty showers;55;40;N;6;58%;70%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;81;A thunderstorm;89;83;W;6;71%;72%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;82;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;ENE;6;79%;87%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;80;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;E;8;49%;40%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;66;50;Clearing;65;45;NNE;5;64%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;79;55;A t-storm in spots;79;55;NNE;5;37%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;72;NE;14;55%;24%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A severe t-storm;73;52;A severe t-storm;76;54;S;7;75%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;88;80;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SSW;11;72%;64%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;65;Clouds and sun;68;55;ESE;11;52%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cooler, p.m. rain;45;42;A passing shower;54;44;N;3;68%;56%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clouds rolling in;61;48;A shower in places;71;51;NE;7;57%;76%;5

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;82;Hazy sunshine;91;81;WSW;8;71%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;75;58;A t-storm in spots;75;60;NE;8;71%;72%;11

New York, United States;Cooler, a.m. showers;55;42;A shower in places;54;48;WNW;18;52%;49%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, warm;85;62;Sunshine and warm;86;61;NE;8;40%;2%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;62;43;Mostly cloudy;66;43;WNW;16;65%;80%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;Partly sunny;75;55;SSW;6;57%;13%;7

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;58;37;A little rain;56;39;E;7;54%;86%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;45;37;A morning shower;62;37;S;11;55%;41%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;85;79;A couple of showers;85;80;ENE;8;77%;72%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;88;76;NNW;8;78%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;84;75;A shower in the p.m.;85;75;ENE;8;76%;68%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;55;43;A little a.m. rain;48;39;W;18;71%;72%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;90;66;More sun than clouds;82;57;S;12;53%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;93;78;WNW;6;67%;79%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;87;71;Partial sunshine;88;73;SE;14;65%;7%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;72;A t-storm in spots;90;73;W;5;51%;84%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;79;57;A morning t-storm;73;51;WNW;10;39%;66%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;84;49;Turning cloudy;77;54;SSE;5;58%;23%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;67;53;Showers;65;53;SW;6;74%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;63;47;Partly sunny;62;49;NW;7;61%;60%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;84;73;A p.m. t-storm;82;74;SE;7;83%;80%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;45;38;A little a.m. rain;43;35;SW;12;63%;85%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;66;43;Clouds and sun, mild;66;57;E;4;64%;64%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;83;67;Sunny;85;70;N;4;63%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with some sun;92;69;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;8;16%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;82;58;Not as warm;72;52;WSW;8;59%;25%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;56;40;Clouds and sunshine;54;40;E;4;69%;31%;2

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;61;50;Partly sunny;61;49;WNW;14;63%;10%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A t-storm in spots;80;65;ENE;8;70%;57%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;83;75;A stray shower;84;75;SE;13;64%;45%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;65;Humid with some sun;78;65;N;5;92%;55%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;Brief p.m. showers;76;52;ENE;5;51%;74%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;73;44;Partly sunny, nice;74;43;SSW;3;47%;13%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;71;A t-storm in spots;84;72;ENE;7;70%;50%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;55;44;Thundershowers;59;42;NNW;6;73%;66%;9

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;58;48;A passing shower;57;47;SSW;6;70%;66%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;WSW;5;61%;13%;9

Shanghai, China;A shower in the p.m.;79;68;Rain and drizzle;86;70;SE;7;63%;80%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A t-storm in spots;92;80;E;10;71%;67%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;78;49;Partly sunny, warm;79;52;S;6;50%;44%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;83;76;A shower in spots;84;75;E;13;70%;79%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;54;38;A little p.m. rain;53;40;ENE;9;68%;88%;3

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;70;59;Partly sunny;69;57;SSW;13;66%;26%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;84;73;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NW;5;65%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;54;39;Clouds and sunshine;53;43;E;8;73%;68%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with clearing;88;61;An afternoon shower;86;59;SE;8;32%;82%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;78;54;Clearing;66;50;ENE;8;62%;27%;6

Tehran, Iran;Not as warm;74;57;A stray t-shower;71;53;SSW;6;37%;88%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;80;65;Mostly sunny;86;70;ENE;7;45%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;89;60;Partly sunny;82;58;E;5;46%;66%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;74;61;Partly sunny;76;60;S;15;56%;11%;8

Toronto, Canada;Turning sunny;48;39;Milder with sunshine;59;45;W;11;44%;2%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;72;62;ENE;6;71%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;81;58;Partly sunny;75;57;NNE;9;46%;29%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;54;27;Periods of sun;48;20;N;9;33%;25%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;54;48;A morning shower;58;47;SE;5;63%;55%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, warm;84;62;Hazy sun, a t-storm;82;54;S;7;41%;55%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorm;82;72;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSW;5;66%;79%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;A p.m. t-storm;73;52;A severe t-storm;79;59;SSE;7;75%;84%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A severe t-storm;84;56;A heavy p.m. t-storm;85;54;SSW;11;49%;80%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;59;55;Afternoon rain;61;52;SSW;20;89%;100%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;95;76;A t-storm around;93;76;SSW;7;63%;64%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;68;49;Partly sunny;69;47;NE;3;50%;27%;9

