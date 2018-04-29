One Million Dollars Donated to Educate Refugee Children in Asia and MENA Region

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 29, 2018--A donation of USD 1 million has been given to strengthen the educational infrastructure for refugee and internally displaced children in Asia, Middle East and North Africa, at a time when according to UNHCR statistics, children represent about half of the displaced population globally.

A picture from the activities Dignity Foundation organizes for refugee children

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the United Arab Emirates Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah has extended the generous donation to a Malaysian Charity – Children for Dignity Foundation – to boost the delivery of the educational and support services they have been offering these marginalised communities in Asia and the MENA region for 20 years.

The foundation, which has managed to educate over 7,000 undocumented students and currently supports about 1,100, will benefit from the donation, in addition to the USD 136,000 prize they received on Thursday (April 26) as the winner of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support.

The award was established in 2017 by a prominent UAE-based humanitarian organisation, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to highlight individuals or entities who implement pioneering and influential initiatives that have had a positive and tangible impact on refugees in these regions.

As a cultural pillar in the Arab region, Sharjah, the UAE’s third-largest emirate, believes that every nation must be built on the strong foundation of educated and empowered youth. This is reflected in its patronage and support of social development projects for refugees and people in need worldwide, led by the Big Heart Foundation under the vision and guidance of His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

