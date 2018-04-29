  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 3:02 p.m. Sunday

By  Central News Agency
2018/04/29 16:28

TAIPEI (CNA) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 3:02 p.m. Sunday, creating an intensity of 3 in Taitung and intensity of 1 in Kaohsiung and Pingtung, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The bureau said the epicenter of the temblor was located 47.1 km south-southwest of Taitung County government site at a depth of 11.5 km.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries. 
earthquake
Taitung