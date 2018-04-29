Trump sharpens aim at Democrats facing election

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Township, Mich., Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 27, 20
Flags fly high above the Trump Unity Bridge, a mobile float parked outside of the rally's entrance, as thousands of supporters of President Donald J.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Township, Mich., Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speak at a rally at
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a rally at Total Sports Park Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Washington, Mich. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump is sharpening his aim at familiar political targets who face elections this year. He struck that theme in a campaign-style rally Saturday night in an Upper Midwest state of Michigan that gave him a surprising victory in the 2016 election.
Trump has been urging voters to support Republicans for Congress as a way of advancing his agenda. In his rally in Washington Township, he repeatedly pointed to Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan as one of the Democrats who needed to be voted out.
Earlier Saturday Trump tweeted criticism of Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana over his role in the failed nomination of White House doctor Ronny Jackson to run the Department of Veterans Affairs.