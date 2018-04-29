AETOSWire Launches AW Audio Alerts for Journalists

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 29, 2018--AETOSWire, the news distribution arm of News Services Group (NSG) and the exclusive representative of Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, in Middle East and North Africa, launches the first-of-its-kind AW Audio Alerts for journalists.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180428005005/en/

AETOSWire Daily Audio Alerts for Journalists (Graphic: AETOSWire)

Sending press releases has never been made faster, easier, and more personalized with AETOSWire’s AW Audio Alerts. Unlike emails and satellite feeds, the AW Audio Alerts comes in an audio format that highlights the day’s PRs.

Mr. Tony AbiHanna, President and CEO of NSG, AETOSWire, and Esmaa News, explained, “As a leader in news distribution, we always look for ways to innovate our services. Considering that journalists have to go through hundreds, if not thousands, of news releases every day and make a quick decision on what to publish, we have developed a way to enable them to identify, access, post, and share PRs quickly and instantaneously.”

AW Audio Alerts are sent to journalists via a unique URL through their WhatsApp account or through SMS on their mobile number. The link will direct them instantly to the AW Audio Alerts interactive page that displays the audio play button and news briefs. With just one click of the button, they can listen to the audio of PR briefs that were published during the last 24 hours.

And if they need to browse or download the full PR, they just have to click on the headline of the news brief which will automatically direct them to the newsroom on AETOSWire’s website.

The new platform will save journalists a tremendous amount of time in sorting and reading through all press releases and enable them to share the news easily anytime and anywhere even while they are on-the-go.

According to Mr. AbiHanna, “This endeavor not only seeks to assist journalists to conveniently sift through daily press releases faster but also creates a higher chance for our clients’ PRs to get noticed and published. It’s a win-win situation for both.”

This is just one of the new service offerings AETOSWire has in its pipeline that will be launched in the coming months.

For more information, please visit www.AETOSWire.com.

* Source:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180428005005/en/

CONTACT: AETOSWire

Zyra Tarrosa, Head of PR, +97145577007

pr@aetoswire.com

KEYWORD: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS PUBLISHING

SOURCE: AETOSWire

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/29/2018 02:00 AM/DISC: 04/29/2018 02:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180428005005/en