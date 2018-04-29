Red Bulls-Galaxy, Sums

New York 1 2—3 Los Angeles 0 2—2

First half_1, New York, Royer, 1 (Wright-Phillips, Gamarra), 7th minute.

Second half_2, New York, Valot, 2 (Wright-Phillips, Gamarra), 49th. 3, Los Angeles, Kamara, 2 (Ibrahimovic), 59th. 4, Los Angeles, Dos Santos, 1 (Romney, Ibrahimovic), 66th. 5, New York, Kaku, 2 (penalty kick), 84th.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles; Los Angeles, David Bingham.

Yellow Cards_Dos Santos, Los Angeles, 61st; Meara, New York, 90th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Ian Anderson. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_26,704 (27,000)

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Aurelien Collin (Florian Valot, 46th), Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Kaku, Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Daniel Royer (Derick Etienne, 75th); Bradley Wright-Phillips (Alex Muyl, 87th).

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Michael Ciani (Daniel Steres, 89th), Ashley Cole, Dave Romney (Chris Pontius, 86th), Jorgen Skjelvik; Giovani Dos Santos (Emmanuel Boateng, 80th), Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget; Romain Alessandrini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara.