BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 27 106 14 38 .358 Gregorius NYY 26 90 24 32 .356 Altuve Hou 28 111 16 39 .351 Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344 Lowrie Oak 27 111 13 38 .342 Cabrera Det 24 87 13 29 .333 Correa Hou 27 96 20 32 .333 MSmith TB 22 72 9 24 .333 Judge NYY 26 97 24 32 .330 HRamirez Bos 23 89 17 29 .326 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 3 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 22; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; Cabrera, Detroit, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; Tanaka, New York, 4-2; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2; 4 tied at 3-0.