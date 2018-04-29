  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/29 12:21
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 7 .731
New York 17 9 .654 2
Toronto 14 12 .538 5
Tampa Bay 12 13 .480
Baltimore 7 20 .259 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 14 11 .560
Detroit 11 14 .440 3
Minnesota 9 13 .409
Chicago 8 17 .320 6
Kansas City 6 20 .231
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 10 .643
Los Angeles 16 11 .593
Seattle 15 11 .577 2
Oakland 14 13 .519
Texas 11 17 .393 7

___

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Detroit 0

Texas 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Cincinnati 15, Minnesota 9

Oakland 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 6

Texas 7, Toronto 4

Seattle 12, Cleveland 4

Detroit 9, Baltimore 5

Houston 11, Oakland 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 1

Sunday's Games

Detroit (Norris 0-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Andriese 0-0) at Boston (Porcello 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-2) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 1:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Houston (Cole 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-1), 8:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.