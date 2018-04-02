Man wanted for murder of Indonesian girlfriend found dead in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police in Miaoli and Hsinchu are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide, after a male body was discovered at Emei Lake (峨眉湖) in Hsinchu county on Saturday, April 28.

The discovery of the body follows the murder of a 44 year old Indonesian woman surnamed Chen (陳), who was killed by her live-in boyfriend surnamed Chang (張) on April 25 in Miaoli, where they had been cohabiting for several years.



The male suspect, also 44 years old, reportedly fled the scene by car that evening, and was being sought by police.



The report from CNA notes that Chang worked as a driver for a bus company, and had become concerned that Chen was considering marriage with a new partner. In his jealousy, Chang reportedly killed his long-time girlfriend in the home they shared above a small breakfast restaurant in Miaoli.

After Chang fled the murder scene he reportedly contacted his stepfather saying he had made a huge mistake and wanted to put it right. He suggested he was going to commit suicide, saying that he was going to accompany his deceased mother in death, according to UDN. The stepfather immediately notified police.

On April 26, police discovered the vehicle belonging to Chang at the lake and discovered a set of footprints on the rail of a bridge over the water, but the body was not immediately located.

Reports say that the clothes on the body found near the lake on Saturday in Hsinchu matched the description of those worn by Chang on the day of the murder.