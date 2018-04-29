Taipei City and Tzu Chi team up to offer free health checkup for foreign working moms on Sunday afternoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--With Mother’s Day just a couple of weeks away, Taipei City Government’s Foreign and Disabled Labor Office (FDLO) has teamed up with Taipei City Hospital and Tzu Chi International Medical Association to offer medical consultation and health checkup for foreign working mothers who leave their families behind for employment in Taiwan.



The event will take place in the afternoon of April 29 at the open area between West 1 Gate and North 3 Gate of Taipei Railway Station, with activities including a carnation giveaway, postcard writing, and free haircut service, Taipei City Government said.



The city government said that visitors will be offered free checkups in the following areas: ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry, general medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, psychosomatic medicine, and Chinese medicine. There will also be fliers to educate migrant workers on health-related issues, the government added.

To assist workers who don’t use Chinese, there will be bilingual staff to help with communication, Department of Labor Commissioner Lai Hsiang-lin said. Free postcards will be offered to the foreign working moms to write messages to their families and children back in their homelands. The postcards will be collected and mailed together by the FDLO.



For more information, please visit the Chinese page of FDLO (http://www.fd.gov.taipei) or call the agency’s hotline (TEL: 2338-1600, ext. 4206).