|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gregorius NYY
|25
|87
|23
|32
|.368
|MMachado Bal
|27
|106
|14
|38
|.358
|Altuve Hou
|28
|111
|16
|39
|.351
|Betts Bos
|24
|90
|29
|31
|.344
|Lowrie Oak
|27
|111
|13
|38
|.342
|Cabrera Det
|24
|87
|13
|29
|.333
|Correa Hou
|27
|96
|20
|32
|.333
|MSmith TB
|22
|72
|9
|24
|.333
|HRamirez Bos
|23
|89
|17
|29
|.326
|Castellanos Det
|25
|103
|15
|33
|.320
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 3 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; Cabrera, Detroit, 21; GSanchez, New York, 21; 4 tied at 20.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.