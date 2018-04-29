BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Gregorius NYY 25 87 23 32 .368 MMachado Bal 27 106 14 38 .358 Altuve Hou 28 111 16 39 .351 Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344 Lowrie Oak 27 111 13 38 .342 Cabrera Det 24 87 13 29 .333 Correa Hou 27 96 20 32 .333 MSmith TB 22 72 9 24 .333 HRamirez Bos 23 89 17 29 .326 Castellanos Det 25 103 15 33 .320 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 3 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; Cabrera, Detroit, 21; GSanchez, New York, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.