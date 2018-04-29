  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/29 11:09
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gregorius NYY 25 87 23 32 .368
MMachado Bal 27 106 14 38 .358
Altuve Hou 28 111 16 39 .351
Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344
Lowrie Oak 27 111 13 38 .342
Cabrera Det 24 87 13 29 .333
Correa Hou 27 96 20 32 .333
MSmith TB 22 72 9 24 .333
HRamirez Bos 23 89 17 29 .326
Castellanos Det 25 103 15 33 .320
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 3 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 22; Cabrera, Detroit, 21; GSanchez, New York, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.