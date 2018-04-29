Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|010
|400
|300—8
|15
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
Fulmer, Beck (8) and Castillo, Narvaez; Oaks, Stout (6), Smith (7) and Butera. W_Fulmer 2-1. L_Oaks 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Palka (1).
___
|Texas
|030
|201
|001—7
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|011
|101—4
|7
|0
Colon, Diekman (8), Jepsen (9), Kela (9) and R.Chirinos; J.Garcia, Oh (6), Tepera (7), Axford (8), Osuna (9) and Maile. W_Colon 1-0. L_J.Garcia 2-2. Sv_Kela (6). HRs_Texas, Chirinos 2 (5), Profar (1). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (1), Pillar 2 (3).
___
|Seattle
|302
|500
|002—12
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|201
|000—
|4
|6
|2
Leake, Pazos (7), Vincent (8), Bradford (9) and Freitas; Carrasco, McAllister (4), Beliveau (5), Belisle (6), Otero (9) and R.Perez. W_Leake 3-2. L_Carrasco 4-1. HRs_Seattle, Cruz (5), Healy (1), Seager (4), Segura (2). Cleveland, Alonso (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|022
|011
|114—12
|18
|1
|Boston
|111
|110
|001—
|6
|12
|1
Y.Chirinos, Yarbrough (3), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Romo (9) and W.Ramos, Sucre; Price, Hembree (6), M.Barnes (7), Johnson (8) and Vazquez. W_Yarbrough 1-1. L_Price 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Span (2), Ramos (4), Field (1), Gomez (4). Boston, Devers (4).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|1
|Houston
|311
|202
|11x—11
|13
|0
Mengden, Coulombe (3), Trivino (4), Hatcher (5), Font (6), Pagan (8) and Maxwell; McCullers, Rondon (8), Sipp (9) and McCann, Gattis. W_McCullers 4-1. L_Mengden 2-3. HRs_Houston, Altuve (2), Gonzalez (2), Fisher (2), Springer (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|210
|00x—3
|8
|0
Romano, Brice (5), Floro (7) and Mesoraco; Odorizzi, Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 2-2. L_Romano 1-3. Sv_Rodney (3). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (3). Minnesota, Garver (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|20x—3
|6
|1
Guerra, Drake (7), Woodruff (8) and Pina; Quintana, Strop (8), Duensing (9), Cishek (9) and Contreras. W_Quintana 3-1. L_Guerra 2-1.
___
|Arizona
|000
|101
|010
|1—4
|9
|0
|Washington
|002
|001
|000
|0—3
|8
|0
Corbin, Salas (7), Bradley (8), Hirano (9), Boxberger (10) and Avila, Murphy; Hellickson, Gott (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9), Solis (10), A.Adams (10), Torres (10) and Severino, Wieters. W_Hirano 2-0. L_Solis 0-1. Sv_Boxberger (8). HRs_Arizona, Peralta 2 (5). Washington, Kendrick (4), Zimmerman (4).
___
|Los Angeles
|332
|013
|030—15
|20
|1
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|310—
|6
|12
|1
Buehler, Stripling (6), P.Baez (7), Liberatore (7), Fields (8), Alexander (9) and A.Barnes; Stratton, Gomez (2), Law (5), Gearrin (8), Sandoval (9) and Hundley. W_Buehler 1-0. L_Stratton 2-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Taylor (4). San Francisco, Hanson (1), Hundley (2).
___
|Atlanta
|012
|010
|000—4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
Foltynewicz, Carle (7), Minter (8), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Pivetta, E.Ramos (6), Morgan (7), Arano (8), Rios (9) and Alfaro. W_Foltynewicz 2-1. L_Pivetta 1-1. Sv_Vizcaino (3). HRs_Atlanta, Markakis (4). Philadelphia, Franco (3).
___
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|2
|Miami
|101
|100
|10x—4
|8
|0
Marquez, Dunn (7), Pounders (8) and Iannetta; Chen, Wittgren (6), Guerrero (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Chen 1-0. L_Marquez 1-3. Sv_Barraclough (1). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (9). Miami, Dietrich (3).
___
|St. Louis
|001
|001
|000—2
|5
|2
|Pittsburgh
|010
|002
|21x—6
|9
|1
J.Flaherty, Leone (6), Gregerson (7), Lyons (7), Mayers (7) and Molina; T.Williams, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), E.Santana (9) and Cervelli. W_T.Williams 4-1. L_J.Flaherty 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cervelli (4).