By  Associated Press
2018/04/29 10:54
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gregorius NYY 25 87 23 32 .368
MMachado Bal 26 101 14 36 .356
Altuve Hou 28 111 16 39 .351
Betts Bos 24 90 29 31 .344
Lowrie Oak 27 111 13 38 .342
Correa Hou 27 96 20 32 .333
MSmith TB 22 72 9 24 .333
Castellanos Det 24 98 15 32 .327
HRamirez Bos 23 89 17 29 .326
Judge NYY 25 91 22 29 .319
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 3 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; Correa, Houston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20; JMartinez, Boston, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; McCullers, Houston, 4-1; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.