|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|2½
|Toronto
|14
|12
|.538
|5
|Tampa Bay
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
|Baltimore
|7
|20
|.259
|12½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Detroit
|11
|14
|.440
|3
|Minnesota
|9
|13
|.409
|3½
|Chicago
|8
|17
|.320
|6
|Kansas City
|6
|20
|.231
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|10
|.615
|1
|Seattle
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|Oakland
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Texas
|11
|17
|.393
|7
___
|Friday's Games
Baltimore 6, Detroit 0
Texas 6, Toronto 4
Cleveland 6, Seattle 5
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Cincinnati 15, Minnesota 9
Oakland 8, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 6
Texas 7, Toronto 4
Seattle 12, Cleveland 4
Detroit 9, Baltimore 5
Houston 11, Oakland 0
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Detroit (Norris 0-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 4-0), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-2) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 1:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Houston (Cole 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-1), 8:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.