Statue honoring WWII sex slaves removed in Philippines

By  Associated Press
2018/04/29 10:42

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, a horse-drawn cart, catering to tourists, passes by a statue of a "Comfort Woman" or alleged Filipino sex sla

A backhoe scoops earth from the spot where a statue of a "Comfort Woman" or Filipino sex slave during WWII was erected along a scenic Baywalk in Manil

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A statue honoring women who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II has been quietly removed from a busy seaside promenade in the Philippine capital, angering women's groups.

Manila City Hall says the bronze statue of a blindfolded Filipina, unveiled alongside Manila Bay in December, will be returned once drainage work is completed. It gave no time frame for the project, alarming activists who suspect that the Japanese government pressured the Philippines to take the monument down.

Japan's Cabinet minister expressed regret over the construction of the monument in January. According to Kyodo News service quoting the Japanese Embassy in Manila, the Philippine government had notified the embassy of its intention to remove the statue.