2018/04/29 10:16
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Pham StL 23 81 22 29 .358
OHerrera Phi 25 93 16 32 .344
Cabrera NYM 23 93 18 31 .333
Hoskins Phi 26 81 16 27 .333
FFreeman Atl 26 98 19 32 .327
Dickerson Pit 23 90 14 29 .322
DPeralta Ari 22 90 15 29 .322
Arenado Col 23 79 12 25 .316
Almora ChC 21 68 16 21 .309
Martinez StL 25 94 9 29 .309
Home Runs

Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Harper, Washington, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 23; Pollock, Arizona, 21; Harper, Washington, 19; FFreeman, Atlanta, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Franco, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Grandal, Los Angeles, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; 10 tied at 3-0.