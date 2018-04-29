|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Pham StL
|23
|81
|22
|29
|.358
|OHerrera Phi
|25
|93
|16
|32
|.344
|Cabrera NYM
|23
|93
|18
|31
|.333
|Hoskins Phi
|26
|81
|16
|27
|.333
|FFreeman Atl
|26
|98
|19
|32
|.327
|Dickerson Pit
|23
|90
|14
|29
|.322
|DPeralta Ari
|22
|90
|15
|29
|.322
|Arenado Col
|23
|79
|12
|25
|.316
|Almora ChC
|21
|68
|16
|21
|.309
|Martinez StL
|25
|94
|9
|29
|.309
|Home Runs
Blackmon, Colorado, 9; Harper, Washington, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 8; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; Schwarber, Chicago, 7; 5 tied at 6.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 26; Cespedes, New York, 23; Pollock, Arizona, 21; Harper, Washington, 19; FFreeman, Atlanta, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Franco, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Grandal, Los Angeles, 19; 3 tied at 18.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; 10 tied at 3-0.