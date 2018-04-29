Dynamo-Minnesota United, Sums

|Houston
|1
|0—1
|Minnesota
|1
|1—2
First half_1, Houston, Elis, 4 (Quioto, Martinez), 10th minute. 2, Minnesota, Quintero, 2 (penalty kick), 40th.
Second half_3, Minnesota, Ibson, 2 (Ibarra, Martin), 70th.
Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Fuenmayor, Houston, 40th; Ceren, Houston, 55th; Schuller, Minnesota, 65th.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Kevin Klinger. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
A_21,574 (21,895)
___
|Lineups
Houston_Joe Willis; Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley, Alejandro Fuenmayor; Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Mac Steeves, 77th), Andrew Wenger; Alberth Elis (Arturo Alvarez, 84th), Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Memo Rodriguez, 87th).
Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Carter Manley, Jerome Thiesson; Ibson (Alexi Gomez, 78th), Miguel Ibarra, Sam Nicholson (Collin Martin, 67th), Rasmus Schuller; Carlos Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez (Mason Toye, 30th).