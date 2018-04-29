Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 010 400 300—8 15 0 Kansas City 000 000 000—0 6 0

Fulmer, Beck (8) and Castillo, Narvaez; Oaks, Stout (6), Smith (7) and Butera. W_Fulmer 2-1. L_Oaks 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Palka (1).

___

Texas 030 201 001—7 10 0 Toronto 000 011 101—4 7 0

Colon, Diekman (8), Jepsen (9), Kela (9) and R.Chirinos; J.Garcia, Oh (6), Tepera (7), Axford (8), Osuna (9) and Maile. W_Colon 1-0. L_J.Garcia 2-2. Sv_Kela (6). HRs_Texas, Chirinos 2 (5), Profar (1). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (1), Pillar 2 (3).

___

Seattle 302 500 002—12 12 0 Cleveland 010 201 000— 4 6 2

Leake, Pazos (7), Vincent (8), Bradford (9) and Freitas; Carrasco, McAllister (4), Beliveau (5), Belisle (6), Otero (9) and R.Perez. W_Leake 3-2. L_Carrasco 4-1. HRs_Seattle, Cruz (5), Healy (1), Seager (4), Segura (2). Cleveland, Alonso (8).

___

Tampa Bay 022 011 114—12 18 1 Boston 111 110 001— 6 12 1

Y.Chirinos, Yarbrough (3), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Romo (9) and W.Ramos, Sucre; Price, Hembree (6), M.Barnes (7), Johnson (8) and Vazquez. W_Yarbrough 1-1. L_Price 2-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Span (2), Ramos (4), Field (1), Gomez (4). Boston, Devers (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE Cincinnati 010 000 000—1 6 2 Minnesota 000 210 00x—3 8 0

Romano, Brice (5), Floro (7) and Mesoraco; Odorizzi, Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 2-2. L_Romano 1-3. Sv_Rodney (3). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (3). Minnesota, Garver (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 2 0 Chicago 001 000 20x—3 6 1

Guerra, Drake (7), Woodruff (8) and Pina; Quintana, Strop (8), Duensing (9), Cishek (9) and Contreras. W_Quintana 3-1. L_Guerra 2-1.

___

Arizona 000 101 010 1—4 9 0 Washington 002 001 000 0—3 8 0

(10 innings)

Corbin, Salas (7), Bradley (8), Hirano (9), Boxberger (10) and Avila, Murphy; Hellickson, Gott (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9), Solis (10), A.Adams (10), Torres (10) and Severino, Wieters. W_Hirano 2-0. L_Solis 0-1. Sv_Boxberger (8). HRs_Arizona, Peralta 2 (5). Washington, Kendrick (4), Zimmerman (4).

___

Los Angeles 332 013 030—15 20 1 San Francisco 200 000 310— 6 12 1

Buehler, Stripling (6), P.Baez (7), Liberatore (7), Fields (8), Alexander (9) and A.Barnes; Stratton, Gomez (2), Law (5), Gearrin (8), Sandoval (9) and Hundley. W_Buehler 1-0. L_Stratton 2-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Taylor (4). San Francisco, Hanson (1), Hundley (2).

___

Atlanta 012 010 000—4 9 0 Philadelphia 000 010 000—1 5 0

Foltynewicz, Carle (7), Minter (8), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers; Pivetta, E.Ramos (6), Morgan (7), Arano (8), Rios (9) and Alfaro. W_Foltynewicz 2-1. L_Pivetta 1-1. Sv_Vizcaino (3). HRs_Atlanta, Markakis (4). Philadelphia, Franco (3).