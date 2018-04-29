Lydia Ko leads at Lake Merced, seeks first win since 2016

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Former No. 1 Lydia Ko moved into position for her first win in nearly two years, shooting a 5-under 67 at Lake Merced on Saturday for a one-shot lead over Jessica Korda at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship.

Ko has two previous victories at Lake Merced among her 14 wins overall, but she hasn't won since July 2016 and has changed instructors twice since then, along with switching caddies and equipment.

The 21-year-old from New Zealand hit 14 greens in regulation to match the low round of the day in cool and breezy conditions just outside San Francisco. Her three-day total of 11-under 205 was enough to overtake Korda, who shot 71. Minjee Lee (68) was three shots back.

Ko followed up her lone bogey by holing a bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 11th. She got up-and-down from a greenside bunker for birdie on the par-5 15th and made a 12-footer with about 3 feet of break that fell in the side of the hole on No. 16.