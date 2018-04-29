  1. Home
Ramos homers, Rays beat Boston 12-6 for 8th straight win

By DOUG ALDEN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/29 08:12

BOSTON (AP) — Wilson Ramos went deep again and scored on Denard Span's inside-the-park homer, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 12-6 on Saturday for their eighth consecutive victory.

It's the longest win streak for Tampa Bay since taking nine in a row in July 2014. The resurgent Rays have won nine of 10 overall to move within one game of .500 at 12-13.

Johnny Field and Carlos Gomez also connected for Tampa Bay, and Matt Duffy finished with four hits. Field's three-run drive in the ninth was his first career homer.

Ramos belted a two-run shot in the third against David Price, extending his homer streak to three games.