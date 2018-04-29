Gordon scores in dying seconds, Fire rally to draw Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Alan Gordon scored the equalizer in second-half injury time, and the Chicago Fire rallied for a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC on Saturday.

Bastian Schweinsteiger had the other goal for the Fire. Jonathan Osorio and Victor Vazquez scored for Toronto.

With Chicago trailing 2-0, Schweinsteiger's header off Diego Campos' corner kick got past Alex Bono in the 69th minute.

Gordon put home the rebound off Schweinsteiger's shot to pull the Fire even in the dying seconds.

The Reds were playing with a depleted back end, with four defenders unavailable because of injuries. Forward Jozy Altidore was also out after he was injured in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions League Final.

Toronto (1-4-1) avoided its third consecutive loss in MLS play.

Osorio put Toronto on the board in the eighth minute by tapping in a cross from Sebastian Giovinco for his first goal of the season. The Reds appeared to take a 2-0 lead in the 11th minute when Giovinco one-timed a feed from Nicolas Hasler past goalkeeper Richard Sanchez, but Hasler was ruled offside after a video review.

Vazquez doubled Toronto's lead in the 22nd minute as his chip shot landed just inside the far post.