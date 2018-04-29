  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/29 07:14
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 6 .760
New York 16 9 .640 3
Toronto 14 12 .538
Tampa Bay 11 13 .458
Baltimore 7 19 .269 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 14 10 .583
Detroit 10 14 .417 4
Minnesota 9 13 .409 4
Chicago 8 16 .333 6
Kansas City 5 20 .200
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 10 .630
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 ½
Seattle 14 11 .560 2
Oakland 14 12 .538
Texas 11 17 .393

___

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Detroit 0

Texas 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Cincinnati 15, Minnesota 9

Oakland 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Texas 7, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit (Norris 0-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-2) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 1:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Houston (Cole 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-1), 8:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.