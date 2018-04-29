BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Gregorius NYY 25 87 23 32 .368 MMachado Bal 26 101 14 36 .356 Lowrie Oak 26 109 13 38 .349 Betts Bos 23 88 27 30 .341 Correa Hou 26 92 19 31 .337 MSmith TB 22 72 9 24 .333 Altuve Hou 27 106 14 35 .330 Castellanos Det 24 98 15 32 .327 Judge NYY 25 91 22 29 .319 JMartinez Bos 23 89 14 28 .315 Simmons LAA 25 89 17 28 .315 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Alonso, Cleveland, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 3 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; Correa, Houston, 20; Segura, Seattle, 20; JMartinez, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; 3 tied at 19.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.