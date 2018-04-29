WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Chelsea could yet qualify for the Champions League after reducing Tottenham's hold on fourth place in the English Premier League from 10 to two points. Chelsea beat Swansea for a third successive victory to take advantage of Tottenham's stumbles. Adding further intrigue to the hunt for the three places below newly crowned champion Manchester City was Liverpool slipping to a third draw in four matches. SENT: 560 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--LIVERPOOL-STOKE.

— SOC--SWANSEA-CHELSEA.

— SOC--CRYSTAL PALACE-LEICESTER.

— SOC--NEWCASTLE-WEST BROM.

— SOC--BURNLEY-BRIGHTON.

— SOC--HUDDERSFIELD-EVERTON.

— SOC--SOUTHAMPTON-BOURNEMOUTH.

CAR--F1-AZERBAIJAN GP

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton will battle again for the win on the Baku streets where their cars hit twice last year. Vettel has a third consecutive pole position. With him on the Azerbaijan Grand Prix front row is Hamilton, who lost out on pole by 0.179 seconds. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 500 words, photos. Race starts at 1210 GMT.

TEN--BARCELONA OPEN

BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal defeats David Goffin 6-4, 6-0 for his 400th career win on clay to reach the Barcelona Open final for the 11th time. Nadal will face 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, the first Greek player to make it to an ATP Tour final in 45 years. SENT: 430 words, photos.

— Also:

— TEN--STUTTGART OPEN — Vandeweghe reaches Stuttgart final, Pliskova awaits. SENT: 150 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid rests Cristiano Ronaldo and other regular starters for the Champions League and still gets the win it needs to stay in contention for second place in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Juventus scores two late goals to rescue a 3-2 win over 10-man Inter Milan in a wild Derby d'Italia and stay on track for a record-extending seventh straight Serie A title. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--SEASON WITHOUT WINS — Brechin has first winless Scottish league season in 126 years. SENT: 100 words.

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Cologne relegated, Hamburg stays alive in Bundesliga. SENT: 490 words, photos.

— SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP — Depay scores again as Lyon beats Nantes to go 2nd. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 340 words.

— SOC--SEVILLA-COACH — Sevilla fires coach Vincenzo Montella after poor results. SENT: 160 words, photo.

— SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP — Benfica loses at home, leaves Porto closer to title. SENT: 180 words.

BKN--BUCKS-CELTICS

BOSTON — The Celtics and Bucks are down to Game 7, with the winner getting the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The home team has won every game in this series. By Jimmy Golen. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts 0000 GMT.

GLF--ZURICH CLASSIC

AVONDALE, Louisiana — Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown team to shoot an 8-under 64 in better ball to take a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Zurich Classic. SENT:

— Also:

— GLF--LPGA TOUR —Jessica Korda is in front by a stroke going into the third round at Lake Merced. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 0200 GMT.

SOC--WCUP-BRAZIL

SAO PAULO — Brazil is shaking off the embarrassment of losing to Germany 7-1 in its home World Cup. Since Tite took over as coach in 2016, the five-time world champions have become a winning machine again and were the first to qualify for Russia. Neymar, who missed the Germany humiliation through injury, is now racing to recover from a broken foot to make the trip to Russia. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 710 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--WCUP-SERBIA — Serbia has new coach, new captain and new mindset. By Derek Gatopoulos and Srdjan Nedeljkovic. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— SOC--WCUP-COSTA RICA — Costa Rica lifted expectations with run to last 8. By Javier Cordoba. SENT: 440 words, photos.

— SOC--WCUP-SWITZERLAND — Swiss have talent to go far but face tough start. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 730 words, photos.

Other stories:

— CRI--IPL ROUNDUP — Sharma, Lewis lead Mumbai to IPL season-saving victory. SENT: 390 words.

— OLY--PARALYMPICS-TRUMP — IPC hopes won't be tough for Trump to see future Paralympics. By Rob Harris. SENT: 230 words, photo.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Quintana, Cubs blank Brewers 3-0. SENT: 370 words, photo. Will be updated.

