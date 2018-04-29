Tens of thousands march for peace, justice in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Tens of thousands of Nicaraguans have joined a march for "Peace and Justice" called by the Catholic Church, the second massive demonstration in less than a week following a wave of deadly protests against social security reforms.

The two marches came after protests and looting last week that Nicaragua's Permanent Commission on Human Rights said left at least 63 people dead, 15 missing and more than 160 wounded by gunfire. The government of President Daniel Ortega has not confirmed or denied the casualty figures.

Ortega withdrew the social security overhaul that sparked the social convulsion last Sunday and agreed to meet with different sectors of society. But the protests had expanded to include broader anti-government grievances.

Saturday's march was called by the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua.