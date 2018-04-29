  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/29 05:11
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 6 .760
New York 16 9 .640 3
Toronto 14 11 .560 5
Tampa Bay 11 13 .458
Baltimore 7 19 .269 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 14 10 .583
Detroit 10 14 .417 4
Minnesota 8 13 .381
Chicago 8 16 .333 6
Kansas City 5 20 .200
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 10 .630
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 ½
Seattle 14 11 .560 2
Oakland 14 12 .538
Texas 10 17 .370 7

___

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Detroit 0

Texas 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Cincinnati 15, Minnesota 9

Oakland 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit (Norris 0-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-2) at Toronto (Happ 3-1), 1:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3) at Minnesota (Berrios 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Houston (Cole 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-1), 8:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.