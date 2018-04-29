Industrial Separators Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by Spendedge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 28, 2018--, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their ‘ . ’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of Industrial Separators and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The growth in industrialization and urbanization in developing regions such as APAC, MEA, and South America is a major factor which will fuel the demand for industrial separators,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. “Also, North America is considered as one of the key regions accounting for the largest share in global industrial separators market,” added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Industrial Separators Market:

Shift of mining bases to developing economies Recovery of oil and gas industry Global rise in adoption of nuclear power

Shift of mining bases to developing economies

In the industrial separators category, the increasing domestic and international demand for minerals is increasing investments in the mining activities in the developing economies. This helps the suppliers provide more product offerings to the buyers to choose from.

Recovery of oil and gas industry

In recent years, the recovery in oil and gas prices will increase the investments in oil and gas E&P and refining activities. Also, the industrial separators also find applications during the venting of gases from drilling fluid systems and dewatering and desalination of heavy crude oils.

Global rise in adoption of nuclear power

Globally, the increasing demand for energy combined with the growing concerns regarding air pollution is driving the acceptance of nuclear power as a clean source of electricity. The industrial separators play an important role in removing water from steam in the nuclear power plants.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

