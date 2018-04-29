  1. Home
Vandeweghe beats Garcia to reach Stuttgart Open final

By  Associated Press
2018/04/29 00:29

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to become the first American to reach the Stuttgart Open final since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

Vandeweghe, who upset world No. 1 Simona Halep on Friday, lost just two points behind her first serve and never faced a break point against the sixth-seeded Garcia.

Vandeweghe, a wild-card entry, converted all three of her break opportunities as she claimed her third top-10 win of the week and advanced to her first clay-court final.

She will face the fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Sunday's final.