AP Exclusive: Water delivery suspended in Nevada mine battle

The abandoned Anaconda open pit mine, source of an underground plume of poisonous water, is seen in an aerial photo in Yerington, Nev., Friday, April
Tommy Gutierrez, a Paiute tribe member, helps load up some of the thousands of plastic water bottles that are distributed weekly to the Yerington Paiu
Water tanks for the town of Yerington, Nev., with the abandoned Anaconda mine pit, source of an underground plume of poisonous water in the background
Tommy Gutierrez, a Paiute tribe member, puts water bottles on the porch as Mrs. Carrera watches on the Yerington Paiute reservation in Yerington, Nev.
Yerington Paiute Tribal Chairman Laurie Thom poses in the tribal office in Yerington, Nev., Friday, April 27, 2018. Atlantic Richfield, the owner of a
Nicolas Cuevas, right, and others load up plastic water bottles to distribute to members of the Yerington Paiute tribe after their weekly water delive
A water truck brings nearly twenty tons of water to the border of the Yerington Paiute reservation, where it is then transferred to other vehicles and
Yerington Paiute tribe chairman Laurie Thom helps offload water from a delivery truck on the outskirts of Yerington, Nev., Friday, April 27, 2018. Atl
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The owner of an abandoned Nevada mine has suspended the normal bottled water deliveries it's been providing neighbors since tests in 2004 confirmed a plume of groundwater contaminated area wells.
The move outlined in emails obtained by The Associated Press comes two months after federal regulators backed off plans to add the mine to a list of the most toxic U.S. Superfund sites.
A Native American tribe suing the mine's owner, Atlantic Richfield, says its decision underscores fears that scuttling the proposed listing will slow cleanup efforts at the former Anaconda copper mine site.
Atlantic Richfield stopped its free home delivery of bottled water to Yerington Paiute tribal members this month. It's instead delivering the water to a site off the reservation for tribal members to pick up.
Both sides blame each other for failing to reach an agreement to resume normal deliveries.