Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 28, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;SW;10;78%;78%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;103;82;Sunny and very warm;102;77;NNW;10;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;78;61;Thundershower;80;61;WSW;5;52%;62%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;71;58;A couple of showers;61;51;SW;12;59%;60%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;59;44;A touch of rain;58;49;NE;8;75%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;47;40;A few showers;48;40;SSE;11;60%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and hot;91;63;Not as warm;81;58;NNW;9;35%;78%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;59;40;Warmer;71;50;S;13;54%;61%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;94;70;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;ENE;8;50%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, warm;86;61;Hazy sunshine;78;60;N;6;52%;56%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;68;61;Morning downpours;70;61;N;10;81%;93%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Blowing dust;79;61;Mostly sunny;76;63;NNW;6;60%;44%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;Downpours;92;74;S;4;76%;88%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;93;72;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;SSE;6;45%;17%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;85;76;A t-storm in spots;88;77;S;6;78%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;67;59;A shower or t-storm;65;53;W;16;69%;55%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;61;Partly sunny;86;61;ENE;9;51%;28%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;82;62;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;SE;11;50%;27%;7

Berlin, Germany;Pleasant and warmer;72;49;Clouds and sun, warm;76;58;ENE;5;59%;29%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;49;A morning shower;64;47;S;5;76%;84%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Partly sunny;80;56;ESE;7;59%;28%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warmer;79;57;Warm with some sun;83;59;SE;12;52%;18%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;59;46;A passing shower;58;50;ENE;8;86%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;78;51;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;ESE;9;47%;0%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy thunderstorm;79;59;Severe thunderstorms;83;60;SSE;9;62%;84%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Thunderstorms;73;70;Rain and a t-storm;75;66;S;7;87%;80%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;85;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;64;NNE;4;54%;88%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;Sun and clouds;70;56;SW;11;61%;25%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;91;68;Clouds and sun, warm;95;74;ENE;5;14%;2%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;64;49;Partly sunny;65;50;SE;9;67%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;E;4;66%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Clearing and humid;97;83;Mostly sunny;99;83;SSE;11;60%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;47;36;Plenty of sunshine;56;43;S;7;43%;0%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;Showers around;90;79;SW;6;73%;84%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;58;46;Rather cloudy;59;48;NNE;5;71%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;65;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;N;10;81%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunlit and pleasant;85;59;Partly sunny;85;61;S;10;47%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;Brief p.m. showers;87;75;S;8;79%;86%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;104;83;Hot with hazy sun;107;82;SE;6;30%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;76;51;Partly sunny, warm;80;49;SW;9;26%;30%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;92;76;Showers and t-storms;89;76;SE;9;75%;85%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;72;Partly sunny, nice;91;72;SSE;5;49%;9%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;51;36;A shower in the a.m.;49;37;NNE;11;73%;56%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;83;58;Sunshine and warm;85;57;NNE;7;25%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as warm;67;54;Partly sunny;64;54;W;17;65%;4%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;83;73;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SSE;8;83%;57%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;Nice with sunshine;81;50;ESE;5;45%;3%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;81;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;NE;7;64%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;50;36;A shower or two;51;38;SW;7;81%;68%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;97;80;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;9;66%;60%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;83;72;Nice with some sun;83;73;ESE;7;77%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Clearing;79;66;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;N;5;48%;34%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;100;78;Hazy sunshine;104;79;SE;6;28%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;Sunny and hot;100;69;N;11;23%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, not as warm;72;57;Sunny and warm;72;56;NE;12;67%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;77;A t-storm in spots;92;76;E;6;66%;55%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;92;75;N;12;37%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;76;52;High clouds;75;50;N;6;40%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;54;Sun, some clouds;85;54;NW;6;20%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;96;81;Hazy, breezy, warm;96;82;W;15;55%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;73;56;Couple of t-storms;74;56;ESE;5;74%;92%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;103;74;Plenty of sunshine;104;76;NNE;11;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;68;53;Partial sunshine;77;53;SSW;8;49%;7%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A t-storm in spots;87;77;ENE;11;62%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;92;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;73;SW;6;69%;60%;8

Kolkata, India;Humid with hazy sun;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;SSE;12;66%;72%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;94;76;A t-storm in spots;92;76;E;4;73%;56%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;34;A t-storm in spots;60;35;NE;6;54%;65%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;92;78;A t-storm around;90;78;SW;7;72%;71%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;67;Clearing;74;66;S;8;71%;39%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;59;50;A shower;58;50;W;11;59%;83%;9

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;50;41;A shower in places;49;39;N;15;75%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing and windy;72;55;Turning sunny;70;55;ESE;13;56%;13%;7

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;89;78;A shower or t-storm;90;77;SSW;7;72%;66%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;65;44;Cooler with a shower;57;40;WSW;10;63%;68%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;83;W;5;70%;77%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;85;74;A morning t-storm;83;74;SSE;6;81%;86%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;92;80;A t-storm around;96;80;E;8;49%;55%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;67;50;Clouds and sun;64;48;S;6;73%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;78;54;Partly sunny;77;59;SSE;5;39%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny;83;72;ENE;8;59%;22%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;59;43;A severe t-storm;73;55;ESE;5;66%;82%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;88;80;Mostly cloudy;87;80;SSW;10;74%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thunderstorms;70;65;Rain and a t-storm;73;65;SW;7;84%;81%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower;57;40;Cooler, p.m. rain;48;42;WNW;3;74%;94%;2

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;58;42;Clouds and sun, nice;61;47;S;7;52%;37%;4

Mumbai, India;Humid with sunshine;90;83;Hazy and humid;92;83;WNW;8;72%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;75;59;A t-shower in spots;76;60;NE;8;67%;72%;11

New York, United States;Areas of morning fog;68;48;Cooler;55;42;WNW;16;49%;36%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;85;63;Partly sunny, warm;85;61;WNW;8;47%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;52;39;Mild with some sun;57;43;SSE;5;72%;21%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;73;52;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;SSW;7;47%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;54;33;More clouds than sun;57;36;N;4;57%;31%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;55;35;Rain and drizzle;45;37;WNW;12;73%;83%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;85;79;Partly sunny;85;79;ENE;7;77%;63%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A shower or t-storm;90;77;NW;7;73%;73%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Morning downpours;83;75;Afternoon showers;84;74;ENE;7;82%;94%;12

Paris, France;Rain this afternoon;61;47;Rain;58;47;WSW;6;85%;95%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;84;66;Sunny and very warm;86;67;NE;11;42%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;A t-storm in spots;92;76;S;6;69%;68%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;85;75;Cloudy with a shower;88;75;SE;14;74%;66%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;90;73;WSW;5;50%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;75;51;Clouds and sun, warm;79;58;SE;5;56%;5%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very warm;80;47;Sunshine, pleasant;77;51;SSE;9;46%;11%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;53;Cloudy, p.m. showers;66;54;SW;7;72%;89%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler;64;51;Sun and some clouds;63;47;NNE;8;58%;5%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;75;Spotty showers;83;74;SE;7;81%;91%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;44;35;Breezy with rain;45;38;SSW;18;74%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;56;44;A shower in places;69;47;W;5;59%;45%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;70;Mostly sunny;84;68;ENE;6;66%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;89;67;Mostly sunny;93;67;NNE;7;17%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, warm;82;58;Hazy sun and warm;80;58;WSW;7;53%;36%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;52;38;Mostly cloudy;55;41;ESE;7;66%;39%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;62;52;Clouds breaking;61;50;W;15;71%;36%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;65;A t-storm in spots;83;66;ENE;6;63%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;74;Mostly sunny;84;75;ESE;13;64%;30%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;78;66;Sun and clouds;78;65;NNW;6;82%;44%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;76;53;Clouds and sun;77;53;NE;6;46%;36%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;78;47;Sunshine and nice;75;45;SSW;3;48%;4%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;72;A t-storm in spots;84;71;ENE;7;70%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;59;44;Some sun, a shower;54;43;SW;9;73%;84%;9

Seattle, United States;A few showers;57;47;A shower or two;57;47;SSW;7;70%;75%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;Mostly sunny;74;53;SSW;5;44%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;79;66;Showers around;84;68;SSW;9;53%;87%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm in spots;92;81;SE;9;71%;76%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;79;49;Partly sunny;78;49;SSE;10;50%;7%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;84;74;Mostly sunny, nice;85;75;E;12;64%;42%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;58;41;A stray shower;53;39;ENE;4;73%;69%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;70;62;A passing shower;69;59;SSW;11;57%;80%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;86;71;An afternoon shower;88;74;E;4;63%;57%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;50;40;A shower or two;55;42;W;5;69%;68%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;Clouds and sun, warm;87;61;ENE;6;28%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy, warm;73;54;A shower in the p.m.;73;55;NE;7;56%;92%;7

Tehran, Iran;Variable clouds;83;59;Cooler;69;55;NW;7;47%;60%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;72;63;Mostly sunny;81;64;ENE;7;56%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;91;61;A shower or t-storm;87;61;E;5;40%;73%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and beautiful;71;61;Sunny;78;62;SSW;14;54%;1%;10

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;44;34;Turning sunny;48;37;WNW;18;49%;14%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;72;61;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;WSW;10;73%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;75;57;Warmer;82;57;WNW;7;51%;5%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain/snow showers;59;21;Cloudy and chilly;49;32;NE;5;37%;27%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;53;47;Rain and drizzle;55;48;SE;5;67%;89%;1

Vienna, Austria;Warmer with some sun;77;59;Periods of sun, warm;82;62;SSE;10;45%;6%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and drizzle;83;73;A t-storm in spots;84;73;SSE;5;70%;62%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;62;43;Partly sunny;74;54;SE;6;64%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;80;51;A severe t-storm;83;57;SSE;8;60%;85%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;61;57;A little rain;64;56;ENE;12;87%;89%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;8;60%;65%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;73;51;Thundershower;70;50;NE;3;56%;83%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather