Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty Opens in Kerala, India

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 28, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the opening of Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, the third Grand Hyatt branded hotel in India. The 264-room luxury hotel is a waterfront urban resort situated in Kochi in the south Indian state of Kerala, known for its palm-lined beaches, backwaters and historic Spice Route in India. With its striking architecture, dramatic landscapes, opulent guestrooms and suites, dining destinations, and one of the largest event spaces in South India, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty is expected to be an iconic destination for impressive views, unforgettable experiences and grand events in the city.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180428005020/en/

A Grand Room view in Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to introduce the Grand Hyatt brand to Kerala and grow our brand footprint in the region," said Sunjae Sharma, Hyatt’s vice president of operations for India. “Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty is a spectacular destination resort setting a new standard for living grand in the city. Both inside and out, the hotel’s design, cuisine and grand experiences celebrate the hospitality of Kochi."

Designed by architects from Wimberly Allison Tong and Goo UK Limited, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty is located near the historic and picturesque town of Fort Kochi. The resort is owned by Lulu Group International and is adjacent to the sprawling Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Center, the largest in South India.

Together, the hotel and convention center offer an abundance of authentic experiences for guests, helping them create moments of more through several offerings, including:

Guestrooms

The hotel features 264 bold, luxurious guestrooms including 38 suites, comprised of 33 Grand Suites, four Executive Suites, and one Presidential Suite, as well as three two-bedroom villas and one three-bedroom villa.

Destination Dining

The best-in-class restaurants and bars at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty share exemplary service and multicultural flavors, leaving guests with unforgettable dining experiences.

Malabar Café is an all-day modern café that offers flavored interpretations of traditional Kerala and South Indian recipes fired with Malabar spices.

Thai Soul is a vibrant poolside restaurant inspired by authentic Bangkok street food, serving original recipes, iconic flavors and brilliant cooking with a spirit for sharing and informal dining.

Colony Clubhouse & Grill is an elevated old-world grill on the hotel’s rooftop serving delectable dishes with colonial and Arab influences, and an emphasis on seafood. This dining destination is the perfect place to unwind with a hand-crafted cocktail and stunning views of the Vembanad Lake.

Meetings and Events

Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty features 32,290 square feet of versatile space, including a Grand Ballroom and smaller residential-style meeting rooms, creating endless opportunities for bold creativity. With a breathtaking location on the waterfront of Bolgatty Island, guests will find Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Center—managed by Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty—one of the largest luxury convention facilities in South India. The convention center is a meticulously planned venue, each space interlinked to maximize flexibility for large events.

Wellness and Activities

Śāntata, the luxurious spa at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, offers a modern well-being experience with traditional ayurvedic and contemporary international spa treatments. Spanning more than 11,000 square feet, the spa features seven treatment rooms, an indoor swimming pool, relaxation lounges and a hydrotherapy area. The hotel also features a landscaped outdoor swimming pool and children’s pool, a waterfront amphitheater, exploration gardens including a spice garden, an outdoor yoga lawn, a multi-purpose court, a children’s play area, a beauty salon and three helipads. For guests who prefer to experience Kerala’s tranquil backwaters, the island has a private jetty. Leisure facilities at the hotel include a Grand Club lounge and a 24-hour Fitness Center.

Memorable Experiences

For guests looking to explore the local community, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty provides a selection of extraordinary activities and locally inspired experiences, such as a cultural cycling tour of Fort Kochi, morning bird watching at Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, or an opportunity to get up close and personal with elephants at Kodanad. While in the city, guests can walk down the Indian spice trade route and view architecture from the British, Portuguese and Arab eras or enjoy the evening watching various Kerala art forms such as Kathakali and Kalarippayat. The serene backwaters and Chinese fishing nets are a must watch, while the old Portuguese houses and remains of the British Raj take you back in time.

Grand Opening Offer

To celebrate its opening, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty is now offering guests a complimentary daily breakfast (per registered guest) at Malabar Café, a 30-minute back massage and foot ritual at Śāntata Spa and more. The Grand Opening offer is valid for stays now through July 27, 2018. Visit the hotel’s website to learn more.

For more information about Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty or to make a reservation, please visit www.GrandHyattKochi.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels unlock the extraordinary in every moment by creating experiences beyond expectation. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to reflect its own distinct environment and provides a hub for travelers and locals alike. Grand Hyatt hotels exemplify the pursuit of life lived grandly offering guests superior service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and innovative design. Grand Hyatt properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. Grand Hyatt hotels stand to make every moment memorable through their commitment to living grand every day. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GoGrand.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva ™ , Hyatt Zilara ™ , Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information about Hyatt Hotels Corporation, please visit .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180428005020/en/

CONTACT: Simone Loretan

Hyatt International (Europe Africa Middle East) LLC

+41 79 920 12 18

simone.loretan@hyatt.com

or

Gloria Kennett

Hyatt

312-780-5506

gloria.kennett@hyatt.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS INDIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING OTHER TRAVEL RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL

SOURCE: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/28/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/28/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180428005020/en