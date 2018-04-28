Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 28, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;17;78%;78%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;39;28;Sunny and very warm;39;25;NNW;17;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;26;16;Thundershower;27;16;WSW;8;52%;62%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;21;15;A couple of showers;16;10;SW;20;59%;60%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;15;7;A touch of rain;15;9;NE;13;75%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;8;4;A few showers;9;5;SSE;18;60%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and hot;33;17;Not as warm;27;14;NNW;14;35%;78%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;15;4;Warmer;22;10;S;21;54%;61%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;ENE;13;50%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, warm;30;16;Hazy sunshine;26;15;N;10;52%;56%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;20;16;Morning downpours;21;16;N;17;81%;93%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Blowing dust;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;NNW;10;60%;44%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;Downpours;33;23;S;7;76%;88%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;34;22;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;SSE;9;45%;17%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;S;10;78%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;19;15;A shower or t-storm;19;12;W;26;69%;55%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;Partly sunny;30;16;ENE;15;51%;28%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;28;17;Partly sunny, warm;28;15;SE;18;50%;27%;7

Berlin, Germany;Pleasant and warmer;22;9;Clouds and sun, warm;25;14;ENE;8;59%;29%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;10;A morning shower;18;8;S;8;76%;84%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Partly sunny;27;13;ESE;12;59%;28%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warmer;26;14;Warm with some sun;28;15;SE;20;52%;18%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;15;8;A passing shower;14;10;ENE;13;86%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;ESE;14;47%;0%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy thunderstorm;26;15;Severe thunderstorms;28;16;SSE;15;62%;84%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Thunderstorms;23;21;Rain and a t-storm;24;19;S;12;87%;80%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;29;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;18;NNE;7;54%;88%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Sun and clouds;21;13;SW;18;61%;25%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;33;20;Clouds and sun, warm;35;23;ENE;8;14%;2%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;18;10;SE;14;67%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;7;66%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Clearing and humid;36;28;Mostly sunny;37;28;SSE;17;60%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;9;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;S;11;43%;0%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Showers around;32;26;SW;10;73%;84%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;14;8;Rather cloudy;15;9;NNE;8;71%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;24;20;N;16;81%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunlit and pleasant;29;15;Partly sunny;30;16;S;16;47%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;S;14;79%;86%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;40;28;Hot with hazy sun;42;28;SE;10;30%;1%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;25;10;Partly sunny, warm;27;10;SW;14;26%;30%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;25;Showers and t-storms;32;25;SE;15;75%;85%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;22;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;SSE;8;49%;9%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;11;2;A shower in the a.m.;9;3;NNE;18;73%;56%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;28;14;Sunshine and warm;29;14;NNE;11;25%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as warm;19;12;Partly sunny;18;12;W;27;65%;4%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSE;13;83%;57%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Nice with sunshine;27;10;ESE;8;45%;3%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NE;12;64%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;10;2;A shower or two;11;4;SW;11;81%;68%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;36;27;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SE;14;66%;60%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;28;22;Nice with some sun;28;23;ESE;12;77%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Clearing;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;N;8;48%;34%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;38;26;Hazy sunshine;40;26;SE;9;28%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;38;21;N;17;23%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny, not as warm;22;14;Sunny and warm;22;13;NE;20;67%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;10;66%;55%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;N;19;37%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;24;11;High clouds;24;10;N;9;40%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;12;Sun, some clouds;29;12;NW;10;20%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;35;27;Hazy, breezy, warm;36;28;W;24;55%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;23;13;Couple of t-storms;23;13;ESE;9;74%;92%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;39;23;Plenty of sunshine;40;24;NNE;17;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;20;11;Partial sunshine;25;12;SSW;13;49%;7%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;18;62%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;SW;9;69%;60%;8

Kolkata, India;Humid with hazy sun;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSE;19;66%;72%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;6;73%;56%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;1;A t-storm in spots;15;1;NE;10;54%;65%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;12;72%;71%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;19;Clearing;23;19;S;13;71%;39%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;15;10;A shower;15;10;W;17;59%;83%;9

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;10;5;A shower in places;9;4;N;24;75%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing and windy;22;13;Turning sunny;21;13;ESE;21;56%;13%;7

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;SSW;11;72%;66%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;6;Cooler with a shower;14;5;WSW;17;63%;68%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;W;9;70%;77%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;29;23;A morning t-storm;28;23;SSE;9;81%;86%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;27;A t-storm around;36;27;E;13;49%;55%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;20;10;Clouds and sun;18;9;S;10;73%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;12;Partly sunny;25;15;SSE;9;39%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;28;22;ENE;13;59%;22%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;15;6;A severe t-storm;23;13;ESE;8;66%;82%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;31;27;Mostly cloudy;30;27;SSW;17;74%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thunderstorms;21;18;Rain and a t-storm;23;18;SW;12;84%;81%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower;14;5;Cooler, p.m. rain;9;6;WNW;4;74%;94%;2

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;15;5;Clouds and sun, nice;16;8;S;11;52%;37%;4

Mumbai, India;Humid with sunshine;32;28;Hazy and humid;33;28;WNW;13;72%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;24;15;A t-shower in spots;24;16;NE;14;67%;72%;11

New York, United States;Areas of morning fog;20;9;Cooler;13;6;WNW;25;49%;36%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;WNW;12;47%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;11;4;Mild with some sun;14;6;SSE;9;72%;21%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and nice;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;SSW;11;47%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;12;0;More clouds than sun;14;2;N;7;57%;31%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;13;2;Rain and drizzle;7;3;WNW;19;73%;83%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;29;26;Partly sunny;29;26;ENE;12;77%;63%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;NW;12;73%;73%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Morning downpours;28;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;ENE;12;82%;94%;12

Paris, France;Rain this afternoon;16;8;Rain;14;8;WSW;10;85%;95%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;29;19;Sunny and very warm;30;19;NE;17;42%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;S;9;69%;68%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;29;24;Cloudy with a shower;31;24;SE;22;74%;66%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WSW;8;50%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;24;11;Clouds and sun, warm;26;14;SE;8;56%;5%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very warm;27;8;Sunshine, pleasant;25;11;SSE;14;46%;11%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;Cloudy, p.m. showers;19;12;SW;11;72%;89%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler;18;10;Sun and some clouds;17;9;NNE;14;58%;5%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;24;Spotty showers;28;23;SE;12;81%;91%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;6;1;Breezy with rain;7;3;SSW;29;74%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;13;6;A shower in places;21;8;W;8;59%;45%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;ENE;9;66%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;34;20;NNE;11;17%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, warm;28;15;Hazy sun and warm;27;14;WSW;11;53%;36%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;11;3;Mostly cloudy;13;5;ESE;11;66%;39%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;17;11;Clouds breaking;16;10;W;23;71%;36%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ENE;10;63%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;ESE;21;64%;30%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;25;19;Sun and clouds;26;18;NNW;9;82%;44%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;25;12;Clouds and sun;25;12;NE;9;46%;36%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;8;Sunshine and nice;24;7;SSW;5;48%;4%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ENE;11;70%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;15;7;Some sun, a shower;12;6;SW;14;73%;84%;9

Seattle, United States;A few showers;14;8;A shower or two;14;8;SSW;11;70%;75%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Mostly sunny;23;12;SSW;8;44%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;26;19;Showers around;29;20;SSW;15;53%;87%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SE;15;71%;76%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;26;10;Partly sunny;26;9;SSE;16;50%;7%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;E;19;64%;42%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;14;5;A stray shower;12;4;ENE;7;73%;69%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;21;17;A passing shower;21;15;SSW;17;57%;80%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;30;22;An afternoon shower;31;23;E;7;63%;57%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;10;4;A shower or two;13;6;W;8;69%;68%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Clouds and sun, warm;31;16;ENE;9;28%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rather cloudy, warm;23;12;A shower in the p.m.;23;13;NE;12;56%;92%;7

Tehran, Iran;Variable clouds;28;15;Cooler;21;13;NW;11;47%;60%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;22;17;Mostly sunny;27;18;ENE;12;56%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;33;16;A shower or t-storm;31;16;E;8;40%;73%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and beautiful;22;16;Sunny;25;17;SSW;22;54%;1%;10

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;6;1;Turning sunny;9;3;WNW;28;49%;14%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;22;16;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;WSW;16;73%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;24;14;Warmer;28;14;WNW;11;51%;5%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain/snow showers;15;-6;Cloudy and chilly;9;0;NE;9;37%;27%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Rain and drizzle;13;9;SE;7;67%;89%;1

Vienna, Austria;Warmer with some sun;25;15;Periods of sun, warm;28;17;SSE;16;45%;6%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Rain and drizzle;28;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;SSE;9;70%;62%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;17;6;Partly sunny;23;12;SE;9;64%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;27;11;A severe t-storm;28;14;SSE;13;60%;85%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;16;14;A little rain;18;13;ENE;20;87%;89%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;S;12;60%;65%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;23;11;Thundershower;21;10;NE;4;56%;83%;8

_____

