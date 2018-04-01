Thailand arrests four Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police in Thailand arrested four Taiwanese telecom fraud suspects in two separate incidents near Bangkok, reports said Saturday.

Over the past few years, countries as varied as Kenya, Turkey and Cambodia arrested Taiwanese citizens on the suspicion of having defrauded people in other countries, often China. Almost each time, the arrests were followed by a tug of war between Taiwan and China for the right to put the suspects on trial.

In the latest incidents, Thai police arrested three Taiwanese men who had just arrived in the country at a hotel in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang area, the Apple Daily reported. The report named the three suspects as Wang Chun-C, Chen Tieg-Li and Hsu Wen-hsiang. A fourth man, named as Wang Runcheng, was detained in Talat Phlu on the western edge of the capital.

According to Thai police, the four men had arrived in Bangkok to recruit more people to join their fraud ring, the Apple Daily reported. Chen reportedly denied he was the leader of the group, which had already recruited a former nurse to join their ranks.

The Taiwanese man claimed he had traveled to Thailand to seek out a location for a religious gathering.

According to the Central News Agency, the arrests had been made after Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau passed on information to its Thai colleagues. Recent arrests in Malaysia and Cambodia had netted suspects which were allegedly members of the same ring run by Chen, who also wanted to recruit Thais for an operation he was setting up in Myanmar, reports said.