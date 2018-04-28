Taiwan thanks US for proposed Indo-Pacific strategic vision bill

TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) -- The introduction of a bill into the U.S. Senate aiming to develop a long-term strategic vision and comprehensive, multifaceted and principled U.S. policy for the Indo-Pacific is welcomed by the government and people of Taiwan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs April 26.



Serving as a policy framework for demonstrating U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018 aims to enhance U.S. leadership in the region and strengthen cooperation with democratic partners in economic engagement and security interests, as well as promoting shared values.



Proposed April 24 by Sen. Cory Gardner and co-sponsored by Sens. Ben Cardin, Ed Markey, Marco Rubio and Todd Young, the bill also backs regular U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and encourages diplomatic and defense contacts between the two sides in line with the Taiwan Relations Act and Six Assurances.



The MOFA said the bill represents further bipartisan support for enhanced Taiwan-U.S. relations following the congressional passage of the Taiwan Travel Act earlier in the year.



Signed into law March 16 by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, the Taiwan Travel Act states it should be the policy of the U.S. to authorize officials at all levels to visit Taiwan to meet with their counterparts and allow high-level officials from Taiwan to enter the U.S. under conditions demonstrating appropriate respect for the dignity of such officials.