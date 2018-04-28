  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/28 14:06
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 000 000 000—0 2 0
Baltimore 100 011 21x—6 8 0

Fiers, Barbato (7) and J.McCann; Tillman, Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Tillman 1-4. L_Fiers 2-2. HRs_Baltimore, Machado (9), Alvarez 2 (4).

___

Seattle 000 000 203—5 6 0
Cleveland 301 002 00x—6 13 0

E.Ramirez, Rzepczynski (6), LeBlanc (7) and Zunino; Kluber, Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 4-1. L_E.Ramirez 0-2. HRs_Seattle, Zunino (3), Haniger (9). Cleveland, Alonso (7), Encarnacion (6), Lindor (4), Gomes (4), Brantley (2).

___

Texas 400 002 000—6 10 2
Toronto 121 000 000—4 10 0

Minor, Jepsen (7), Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and Centeno; Stroman, Clippard (6), Loup (7), Axford (8) and R.Martin. W_Minor 2-1. L_Stroman 0-3. Sv_Kela (5). HRs_Texas, Gallo (8).

___

Tampa Bay 201 100 000—4 10 1
Boston 000 002 010—3 8 0

Snell, Roe (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos; Pomeranz, Velazquez (6), Hembree (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Snell 4-1. L_Pomeranz 0-1. Sv_Colome (5). HRs_Tampa Bay, Refsnyder (1), Ramos (3), Robertson (3).

___

Oakland 000 012 320—8 10 1
Houston 000 100 000—1 5 0

Manaea, Dull (8), Casilla (9) and Lucroy; Keuchel, J.Smith (8), Sipp (8), McHugh (9) and B.McCann. W_Manaea 4-2. L_Keuchel 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (2), Chapman (6), Canha (4).

___

Chicago 020 200 000 03—7 12 2
Kansas City 200 000 200 00—4 12 0
(11 innings)

Lopez, Bummer (7), N.Jones (7), Avilan (9), Infante (10), Soria (11) and W.Castillo; D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Keller (8), K.Herrera (9), Hill (10) and S.Perez. W_Infante 1-1. L_Hill 0-1. Sv_Soria (4). HRs_Chicago, Davidson 2 (9). Kansas City, Moustakas (8).

___

New York 000 011 001 1—4 7 0
Los Angeles 010 000 200 0—3 6 1
(10 innings)

Severino, Holder (8), Dav.Robertson (9), A.Chapman (10) and G.Sanchez; Heaney, J.Johnson (6), Bedrosian (7), J.Anderson (8), Middleton (9), Parker (10) and Maldonado. W_Dav.Robertson 1-1. L_Parker 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (5). HRs_New York, Gregorius (10). Los Angeles, Ohtani (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 102 160 104—15 20 1
Minnesota 502 100 001— 9 14 1

L.Castillo, Shackelford (2), D.Hernandez (4), Garrett (6), J.Hughes (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; P.Hughes, Duffey (4), Pressly (5), Rogers (5), Hale (6), Hildenberger (9) and J.Castro. W_D.Hernandez 1-0. L_Duffey 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza 2 (2), Votto (4). Minnesota, Rosario (3), Morrison (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 100 000 100—2 4 1
Chicago 200 000 10x—3 7 1

Suter, T.Williams (6), Jennings (7), Jeffress (7), Drake (8) and Pina; Darvish, Cishek (7), Duensing (7), Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Strop 3-0. L_Jennings 2-1. Sv_Morrow (6).

___

Atlanta 300 000 000—3 9 0
Philadelphia 300 001 21x—7 9 1

Teheran, Fried (4), Whitley (7), Moylan (8) and Suzuki; Nola, Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 3-1. L_Fried 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Alfaro (2), Herrera 2 (3).

___

Arizona 020 102 000—5 6 0
Washington 003 010 000—4 11 1

Godley, Chafin (6), Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis; Strasburg, Solis (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Godley 4-1. L_Strasburg 2-3. Sv_Boxberger (7). HRs_Arizona, Pollock (6). Washington, Kendrick (3).

___

Colorado 000 010 000—1 7 0
Miami 000 000 000—0 6 0

T.Anderson, B.Shaw (6), McGee (7), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Urena, Wittgren (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Senzatela 2-1. L_Urena 0-4. Sv_W.Davis (10).

___

St. Louis 003 110 000 00—5 7 2
Pittsburgh 000 002 003 01—6 11 1
(11 innings)

Mikolas, Norris (8), G.Holland (9), Leone (9), Lyons (9), Bowman (9), J.Hicks (11) and Molina; Brault, Crick (5), Glasnow (6), Rodriguez (9), F.Vazquez (10), Kontos (11) and Cervelli. W_Kontos 2-2. L_J.Hicks 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Gyorko (2). Pittsburgh, Polanco (6).

___

New York 100 000 310—5 9 0
San Diego 000 000 001—1 6 0

deGrom, Blevins (8), A.Ramos (8), Harvey (9) and Lobaton; Richard, Stammen (7), Makita (8), Lyles (9) and Hedges. W_deGrom 3-0. L_Richard 1-3. HRs_New York, Cabrera (5). San Diego, Cordero (5).

___

Los Angeles 000 400 000—4 8 0
San Francisco 020 000 40x—6 9 0

Ryu, Fields (6), Cingrani (7), P.Baez (7), Alexander (8) and Grandal; D.Holland, P.Johnson (4), Gearrin (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey. W_S.Dyson 1-0. L_Cingrani 0-1. Sv_Strickland (6). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (5), Crawford (2).