Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|011
|21x—6
|8
|0
Fiers, Barbato (7) and J.McCann; Tillman, Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Tillman 1-4. L_Fiers 2-2. HRs_Baltimore, Machado (9), Alvarez 2 (4).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|203—5
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|301
|002
|00x—6
|13
|0
E.Ramirez, Rzepczynski (6), LeBlanc (7) and Zunino; Kluber, Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 4-1. L_E.Ramirez 0-2. HRs_Seattle, Zunino (3), Haniger (9). Cleveland, Alonso (7), Encarnacion (6), Lindor (4), Gomes (4), Brantley (2).
___
|Texas
|400
|002
|000—6
|10
|2
|Toronto
|121
|000
|000—4
|10
|0
Minor, Jepsen (7), Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and Centeno; Stroman, Clippard (6), Loup (7), Axford (8) and R.Martin. W_Minor 2-1. L_Stroman 0-3. Sv_Kela (5). HRs_Texas, Gallo (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|201
|100
|000—4
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|002
|010—3
|8
|0
Snell, Roe (8), Colome (9) and W.Ramos; Pomeranz, Velazquez (6), Hembree (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Snell 4-1. L_Pomeranz 0-1. Sv_Colome (5). HRs_Tampa Bay, Refsnyder (1), Ramos (3), Robertson (3).
___
|Oakland
|000
|012
|320—8
|10
|1
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
Manaea, Dull (8), Casilla (9) and Lucroy; Keuchel, J.Smith (8), Sipp (8), McHugh (9) and B.McCann. W_Manaea 4-2. L_Keuchel 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (2), Chapman (6), Canha (4).
___
|Chicago
|020
|200
|000
|03—7
|12
|2
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|200
|00—4
|12
|0
Lopez, Bummer (7), N.Jones (7), Avilan (9), Infante (10), Soria (11) and W.Castillo; D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Keller (8), K.Herrera (9), Hill (10) and S.Perez. W_Infante 1-1. L_Hill 0-1. Sv_Soria (4). HRs_Chicago, Davidson 2 (9). Kansas City, Moustakas (8).
___
|New York
|000
|011
|001
|1—4
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|200
|0—3
|6
|1
Severino, Holder (8), Dav.Robertson (9), A.Chapman (10) and G.Sanchez; Heaney, J.Johnson (6), Bedrosian (7), J.Anderson (8), Middleton (9), Parker (10) and Maldonado. W_Dav.Robertson 1-1. L_Parker 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (5). HRs_New York, Gregorius (10). Los Angeles, Ohtani (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|102
|160
|104—15
|20
|1
|Minnesota
|502
|100
|001—
|9
|14
|1
L.Castillo, Shackelford (2), D.Hernandez (4), Garrett (6), J.Hughes (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; P.Hughes, Duffey (4), Pressly (5), Rogers (5), Hale (6), Hildenberger (9) and J.Castro. W_D.Hernandez 1-0. L_Duffey 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza 2 (2), Votto (4). Minnesota, Rosario (3), Morrison (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|100—2
|4
|1
|Chicago
|200
|000
|10x—3
|7
|1
Suter, T.Williams (6), Jennings (7), Jeffress (7), Drake (8) and Pina; Darvish, Cishek (7), Duensing (7), Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Strop 3-0. L_Jennings 2-1. Sv_Morrow (6).
___
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|000—3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|300
|001
|21x—7
|9
|1
Teheran, Fried (4), Whitley (7), Moylan (8) and Suzuki; Nola, Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 3-1. L_Fried 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Alfaro (2), Herrera 2 (3).
___
|Arizona
|020
|102
|000—5
|6
|0
|Washington
|003
|010
|000—4
|11
|1
Godley, Chafin (6), Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis; Strasburg, Solis (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Godley 4-1. L_Strasburg 2-3. Sv_Boxberger (7). HRs_Arizona, Pollock (6). Washington, Kendrick (3).
___
|Colorado
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
T.Anderson, B.Shaw (6), McGee (7), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Urena, Wittgren (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Senzatela 2-1. L_Urena 0-4. Sv_W.Davis (10).
___
|St. Louis
|003
|110
|000
|00—5
|7
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|003
|01—6
|11
|1
Mikolas, Norris (8), G.Holland (9), Leone (9), Lyons (9), Bowman (9), J.Hicks (11) and Molina; Brault, Crick (5), Glasnow (6), Rodriguez (9), F.Vazquez (10), Kontos (11) and Cervelli. W_Kontos 2-2. L_J.Hicks 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Gyorko (2). Pittsburgh, Polanco (6).
___
|New York
|100
|000
|310—5
|9
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
deGrom, Blevins (8), A.Ramos (8), Harvey (9) and Lobaton; Richard, Stammen (7), Makita (8), Lyles (9) and Hedges. W_deGrom 3-0. L_Richard 1-3. HRs_New York, Cabrera (5). San Diego, Cordero (5).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|400
|000—4
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|40x—6
|9
|0
Ryu, Fields (6), Cingrani (7), P.Baez (7), Alexander (8) and Grandal; D.Holland, P.Johnson (4), Gearrin (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey. W_S.Dyson 1-0. L_Cingrani 0-1. Sv_Strickland (6). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (5), Crawford (2).