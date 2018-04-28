Longoria, Crawford homer as Giants slip past Dodgers, 6-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford each homered and Gorkys Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on a balk as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Friday night.

The Giants rallied from a 4-2 deficit, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Dodgers were 10-1 when leading after the sixth going into Friday.

Hernandez and pinch-hitter Kelby Tomlinson had consecutive run-scoring singles with one out in the seventh off Tony Cingrani (0-1). Hernandez scored the go-ahead run when Dodgers reliver Pedro Baez slipped at the end of his delivery, firing the ball into the grass near the pitcher's mound during Joe Panik's at-bat. Tomlinson scored on Panik's sacrifice fly.

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in which he struck out seven and walked none. The South Korean left-hander was in line for his fourth straight win when he left the game with a 4-2 lead.

Giants starter Derek Holland gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings. He's winless through five starts with his new team.

Sam Dyson (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the Giants.

Ryu gave up solo home runs to Longoria (his fifth) and Crawford (his second).

Dodgers third baseman Kyle Farmer had a career-high three hits.

Hunter Strickland pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save. He struck out Yasmani Grandal looking for the last out to the chants of "Beat L.A."

SOCIAL SKIPPER

Giants manager Bruce Bochy entered the social media circuit this week, communicating for the first time on a Twitter account he opened in November of last year. As of Friday evening, @BruceBochy1 had tweeted four times and had nearly 18,000 followers. "I'm not going to use it lot, trust me," Bochy said, "but it can be a good source as far as getting info out there, and maybe hearing some."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Matt Kemp left Friday's game in the middle of the fourth inning with left quad tightness. Kemp scored from first on a Yasmani Grandal's double to right center in the top of the fourth. . SS Corey Seager was out of Friday's starting lineup with right hip soreness. Manager Dave Roberts said the injury isn't believed to be serious. He left open the possibility that Seager could play in either or both games of Saturday's doubleheader. . 3B Justin Turner (left wrist fracture) is ramping up baseball activities. He took dry swings on Friday and could play rehab games in the minors next week, Roberts said.

Giants: OF Mac Williamson was placed on concussion protocol on Friday. The 27-year-old crashed into a wall chasing a foul ball on Tuesday and reported lightheadedness during pregame workouts the next day. . RHP Mark Melancon (right elbow flexor strain) threw from about 60 feet on flat ground for a second straight day on Friday. . LHP Josh Osich (right hip strain) went on the DL and OF Austin Slater was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

LHP Walker Buehler (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second career start for the Dodgers in the first game of Saturday's day-night doubleheader in San Francisco. RHP Chris Stratton (2-1, 2.32) will come off the paternity list to start for the Giants.

LHP Alex Wood (0-2, 3.72) will pitch the second game for Los Angeles against RHP Johnny Cueto (2-0, 0.35)