|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Gregorius NYY
|25
|87
|23
|32
|.368
|MMachado Bal
|26
|101
|14
|36
|.356
|Lowrie Oak
|26
|109
|13
|38
|.349
|Betts Bos
|23
|88
|27
|30
|.341
|Correa Hou
|26
|92
|19
|31
|.337
|MSmith TB
|22
|72
|9
|24
|.333
|Altuve Hou
|27
|106
|14
|35
|.330
|Castellanos Det
|24
|98
|15
|32
|.327
|Judge NYY
|25
|91
|22
|29
|.319
|JMartinez Bos
|23
|89
|14
|28
|.315
|Simmons LAA
|25
|89
|17
|28
|.315
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 4 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; Correa, Houston, 20; JMartinez, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.