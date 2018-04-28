  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/28 13:46
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Gregorius NYY 25 87 23 32 .368
MMachado Bal 26 101 14 36 .356
Lowrie Oak 26 109 13 38 .349
Betts Bos 23 88 27 30 .341
Correa Hou 26 92 19 31 .337
MSmith TB 22 72 9 24 .333
Altuve Hou 27 106 14 35 .330
Castellanos Det 24 98 15 32 .327
Judge NYY 25 91 22 29 .319
JMartinez Bos 23 89 14 28 .315
Simmons LAA 25 89 17 28 .315
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Davidson, Chicago, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Moustakas, Kansas City, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 4 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; Correa, Houston, 20; JMartinez, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; Manaea, Oakland, 4-2; 5 tied at 3-0.