American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/28 13:29
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 6 .760
New York 16 9 .640 3
Toronto 14 11 .560 5
Tampa Bay 11 13 .458
Baltimore 7 19 .269 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 14 10 .583
Detroit 10 14 .417 4
Minnesota 8 13 .381
Chicago 7 16 .304
Kansas City 5 19 .208 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 10 .630
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 ½
Seattle 14 11 .560 2
Oakland 14 12 .538
Texas 10 17 .370 7

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 3

Seattle 5, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 5

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Detroit 0

Texas 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Cincinnati 15, Minnesota 9

Oakland 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Romano 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1) at Kansas City (Oaks 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-1) at Boston (Price 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Colon 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 2-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.