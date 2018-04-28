|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|3
|Toronto
|14
|11
|.560
|5
|Tampa Bay
|11
|13
|.458
|7½
|Baltimore
|7
|19
|.269
|12½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Detroit
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|Minnesota
|8
|13
|.381
|4½
|Chicago
|7
|16
|.304
|6½
|Kansas City
|5
|19
|.208
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|Seattle
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Oakland
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Texas
|10
|17
|.370
|7
___
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 3
Seattle 5, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 5
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 3
|Friday's Games
Baltimore 6, Detroit 0
Texas 6, Toronto 4
Cleveland 6, Seattle 5
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Cincinnati 15, Minnesota 9
Oakland 8, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Romano 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 1-1) at Kansas City (Oaks 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-1) at Boston (Price 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Colon 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 2-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-0), 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.