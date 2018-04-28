Philippines latest foreign country to book Trump's DC hotel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philippines is the latest foreign government to plan an event at Donald Trump's Washington hotel, even as the president faces lawsuits alleging he is violating the Constitution by accepting such business.

The Philippines says the hotel is a fitting venue for its June 12 Independence Day party because other embassies have held national celebrations there.

Ethics experts say the choice raises questions as to whether the Philippines is trying to curry favor with the Trump administration by doing business with his company.

The party comes as the country pushes for a free-trade agreement with the U.S. and amid international criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte for encouraging vigilante killings of thousands of drug suspects.