AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcati
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom i
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom i
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in walk toward the Peace House for their meeting at the border village of P
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, poses with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a photo inside the Peace House at the border village of Panmu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, is surrounded by his security guards upon his arrival for a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in a
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after signing on a joint statement at the border vill
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands after planting a pine tree near the military demarcation lin
In this image made from video provided by South Korea Host Broadcast, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in,
North Korean security persons run by a car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the North side for a lunch break after a morning session
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signs a guest book next to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, inside the Peace House at at the border village o
In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the milit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom i
In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after sign
In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, a man burns a North Korean flag with photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the late leaders Kim Jong
In this Friday, April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, walk together throug
In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018, file photo, a Filipino fire dancer performs for the last time a day before the government implements the temporary
In this Thursday, April 26, 2018, file photo, Australian Roman Catholic nun Sister Patricia Fox, left, is hugged by a supporter following a news confe
In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, file photo, a Bangladeshi woman cries holding a portrait of her daughter who was a victim of the Rana Plaza garment f
In this Sunday, April 22, 2018, file photo, a girl is painted her face as she gets the holy water poured on her by her friends to mark the end of the
In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018, file photo, the coffin of Palestinian Fadi al-Batsh is carried out of a mosque after a prayer in Selayang, on the o
In this Wednesday, April 25, 2018, file photo, a man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a burning oil well after it was caught fire in Pasir Pu
In this Thursday, April 26, 2018, file photo, visitors stand near the Nissan IMX concept car during Auto China 2018 in Beijing. Auto China 2018, the i
In this Friday, April 20, 2018, file photo, a model displays a creation by Ina Priyono during the Muslim Fashion Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia. The e
In this Sunday, April 22, 2018, file photo, Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket keeper Wriddhiman Saha dislodges the bails of Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Pless
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line during a historic summit at a border village.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a fire dancer performs for the last time before the six-month closure of the Philippines' beach resort of Boracay, ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte to help the island recover from overcrowding and development.
Also in the Philippines, Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox is hugged by a supporter after her missionary visa was revoked and she was ordered to leave the country. Fox earned the ire of Duterte after she joined opposition rallies calling for the respect of human rights.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com