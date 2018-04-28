Techera, Blondell score in Whitecaps' 2-0 win over RSL

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic watches the ball after making a save against Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer mat
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cristian Techera connected on a penalty kick, Anthony Blondell scored his first MLS goal and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Techera scored in the 76th minute after midfielder Nick Besler pulled down Vancouver's Nicolas Mezquida in the penalty box. Techera celebrated by pulling off his jersey, resulting in an ejection for a second yellow card.
Just three minutes later Alphonso Davies, who had subbed into the game in the 61st minute, had a nice run down the side of the field, then passed to an open Blondell, who tipped the ball into the net.
The Whitecaps (4-4-1) rebounded from a 6-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City, the worst defeat in the team's MLS history. Real Salt Lake (3-4-1) is 1-8-1 in its past 10 games at BC Place Stadium.