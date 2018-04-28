  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/28 12:05
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 000 000 000—0 2 0
Baltimore 100 011 21x—6 8 0

Fiers, Barbato (7) and J.McCann; Tillman, Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Tillman 1-4. L_Fiers 2-2. HRs_Baltimore, Machado (9), Alvarez 2 (4).

___

Seattle 000 000 203—5 6 0
Cleveland 301 002 00x—6 13 0

E.Ramirez, Rzepczynski (6), LeBlanc (7) and Zunino; Kluber, Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 4-1. L_E.Ramirez 0-2. HRs_Seattle, Zunino (3), Haniger (9). Cleveland, Alonso (7), Encarnacion (6), Lindor (4), Gomes (4), Brantley (2).

___

Texas 400 002 000—6 10 2
Toronto 121 000 000—4 10 0

Minor, Jepsen (7), Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and Centeno; Stroman, Clippard (6), Loup (7), Axford (8) and R.Martin. W_Minor 2-1. L_Stroman 0-3. Sv_Kela (5). HRs_Texas, Gallo (8).

___

Tampa Bay 201 100 000—4 10 1
Boston 000 002 010—3 8 0

Snell, Roe (8), Colome (9) and Ramos; Pomeranz, Velazquez (6), Hembree (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Snell 4-1. L_Pomeranz 0-1. Sv_Colome (5). HRs_Tampa Bay, Refsnyder (1), Ramos (3), Robertson (3).

___

Oakland 000 012 320—8 10 1
Houston 000 100 000—1 5 0

Manaea, Dull (8), Casilla (9) and Lucroy; Keuchel, J.Smith (8), Sipp (8), McHugh (9) and B.McCann. W_Manaea 4-2. L_Keuchel 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (1), Chapman (5), Canha (3).

___

Chicago 020 200 000 03—7 12 2
Kansas City 200 000 200 00—4 12 0
(11 innings)

Lopez, Bummer (7), N.Jones (7), Avilan (9), Infante (10), Soria (11) and Castillo; D.Duffy, McCarthy (7), Keller (8), K.Herrera (9), Hill (10) and S.Perez. W_Infante 1-1. L_Hill 0-1. Sv_Soria (4). HRs_Chicago, Davidson 2 (9). Kansas City, Moustakas (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 100 000 100—2 4 1
Chicago 200 000 10x—3 7 1

Suter, T.Williams (6), Jennings (7), Jeffress (7), Drake (8) and Pina; Darvish, Cishek (7), Duensing (7), Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Strop 3-0. L_Jennings 2-1. Sv_Morrow (6).

___

Atlanta 300 000 000—3 9 0
Philadelphia 300 001 21x—7 9 1

Teheran, Fried (4), Whitley (7), Moylan (8) and Suzuki; Nola, Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 3-1. L_Fried 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Alfaro (2), Herrera 2 (3).

___

Arizona 020 102 000—5 6 0
Washington 003 010 000—4 11 1

Godley, Chafin (6), Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis; Strasburg, Solis (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Godley 4-1. L_Strasburg 2-3. Sv_Boxberger (7). HRs_Arizona, Pollock (6). Washington, Kendrick (3).

___

Colorado 000 010 000—1 7 0
Miami 000 000 000—0 6 0

T.Anderson, B.Shaw (6), McGee (7), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Urena, Wittgren (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Senzatela 2-1. L_Urena 0-4. Sv_W.Davis (10).

___

St. Louis 003 110 000 00—5 7 2
Pittsburgh 000 002 003 01—6 11 1
(11 innings)

Mikolas, Norris (8), Holland (9), Leone (9), Lyons (9), Bowman (9), Hicks (11) and Molina; Brault, Crick (5), Glasnow (6), Rodriguez (9), F.Vazquez (10), Kontos (11) and Cervelli. W_Kontos 2-2. L_Hicks 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Gyorko (2). Pittsburgh, Polanco (6).