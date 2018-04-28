  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/28 12:17
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 15 8 .652
Philadelphia 15 9 .625 ½
Atlanta 14 10 .583
Washington 11 15 .423
Miami 7 18 .280 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 15 10 .600
Milwaukee 16 11 .593
Pittsburgh 15 11 .577 ½
Chicago 13 10 .565 1
Cincinnati 6 20 .231
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 18 7 .720
Colorado 15 12 .556 4
Los Angeles 11 12 .478 6
San Francisco 11 13 .458
San Diego 9 17 .346

___

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 4

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 13 innings

Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 5, Washington 4

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 5, 11 innings

Colorado 1, Miami 0

Cincinnati 15, Minnesota 9

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Romano 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 4-0) at Washington (Hellickson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Francisco (Stratton 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-1) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Miami (Smith 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 10:05 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.