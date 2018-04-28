Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|011
|21x—6
|8
|0
Fiers, Barbato (7) and J.McCann; Tillman, Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Tillman 1-4. L_Fiers 2-2. HRs_Baltimore, Machado (9), Alvarez 2 (4).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|203—5
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|301
|002
|00x—6
|13
|0
E.Ramirez, Rzepczynski (6), LeBlanc (7) and Zunino; Kluber, Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 4-1. L_E.Ramirez 0-2. HRs_Seattle, Zunino (3), Haniger (9). Cleveland, Alonso (7), Encarnacion (6), Lindor (4), Gomes (4), Brantley (2).
___
|Texas
|400
|002
|000—6
|10
|2
|Toronto
|121
|000
|000—4
|10
|0
Minor, Jepsen (7), Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and Centeno; Stroman, Clippard (6), Loup (7), Axford (8) and R.Martin. W_Minor 2-1. L_Stroman 0-3. Sv_Kela (5). HRs_Texas, Gallo (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|201
|100
|000—4
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|002
|010—3
|8
|0
Snell, Roe (8), Colome (9) and Ramos; Pomeranz, Velazquez (6), Hembree (9) and Vazquez. W_Snell 4-1. L_Pomeranz 0-1. Sv_Colome (5). HRs_Tampa Bay, Refsnyder (1), Ramos (3), Robertson (3).
___
|Oakland
|000
|012
|320—8
|10
|1
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
Manaea, Dull (8), Casilla (9) and Lucroy; Keuchel, J.Smith (8), Sipp (8), McHugh (9) and B.McCann. W_Manaea 4-2. L_Keuchel 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (1), Chapman (5), Canha (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|100—2
|4
|1
|Chicago
|200
|000
|10x—3
|7
|1
Suter, T.Williams (6), Jennings (7), Jeffress (7), Drake (8) and Pina; Darvish, Cishek (7), Duensing (7), Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Strop 3-0. L_Jennings 2-1. Sv_Morrow (6).
___
|Atlanta
|300
|000
|000—3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|300
|001
|21x—7
|9
|1
Teheran, Fried (4), Whitley (7), Moylan (8) and Suzuki; Nola, Hunter (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 3-1. L_Fried 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Alfaro (2), Herrera 2 (3).
___
|Arizona
|020
|102
|000—5
|6
|0
|Washington
|003
|010
|000—4
|11
|1
Godley, Chafin (6), Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Mathis; Strasburg, Solis (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters. W_Godley 4-1. L_Strasburg 2-3. Sv_Boxberger (7). HRs_Arizona, Pollock (6). Washington, Kendrick (3).
___
|Colorado
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
T.Anderson, B.Shaw (6), McGee (7), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Urena, Wittgren (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto. W_Senzatela 2-1. L_Urena 0-4. Sv_W.Davis (10).