By  Associated Press
2018/04/28 10:46
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 26 101 14 36 .356
Gregorius NYY 24 82 21 29 .354
Lowrie Oak 25 105 13 37 .352
Betts Bos 23 88 27 30 .341
Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341
Judge NYY 24 86 22 29 .337
Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333
MSmith TB 22 72 9 24 .333
Castellanos Det 24 98 15 32 .327
Simmons LAA 24 85 17 27 .318
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Gregorius, New York, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 26; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; JMartinez, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; Correa, Houston, 19; Gallo, Texas, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; 5 tied at 3-0.