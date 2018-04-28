BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 26 101 14 36 .356 Gregorius NYY 24 82 21 29 .354 Lowrie Oak 25 105 13 37 .352 Betts Bos 23 88 27 30 .341 Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341 Judge NYY 24 86 22 29 .337 Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333 MSmith TB 22 72 9 24 .333 Castellanos Det 24 98 15 32 .327 Simmons LAA 24 85 17 27 .318 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 9; Gregorius, New York, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Betts, Boston, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 29; Haniger, Seattle, 26; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; GSanchez, New York, 21; JMartinez, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20; Correa, Houston, 19; Gallo, Texas, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Snell, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Severino, New York, 4-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 4-1; 5 tied at 3-0.